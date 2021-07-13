Introducing the Business of Football Hall of Fame

The annual induction of new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, next month will be a celebration of NFL players who have truly excelled on the field. Now, in this space, we’ll introduce the inaugural members of the Business of Football Hall of Fame, a celebration of NFL players who have truly excelled off the field.

For those who follow me on social media, you know my periodic references to players who stand out in the football world. Today we officially recognize some of them.

A few notes: This column only covers earnings from NFL teams. Marketing and approval revenues are not part of the equation for this introduction. There are, of course, also players who have made significantly more money than some of the players below – both Manning brothers come to mind – but their earnings are not uncommon for their level of talent and achievement. For the players below, their success off the field has largely outweighed their success on the field, or they have done something remarkable to maximize their earnings or differentiate themselves.

Whether by luck and/or good negotiations, these 12 have made the decision. I present to you the inaugural class of my Business of Football Hall of Fame.

Sam Bradford (Career earnings: $130 million in nine seasons)

Bradford is arguably the easiest choice of all. There may indeed be a Sam Bradford wing in the Business of Football Hall of Fame.

Bradford entered the NFL at the perfect time, the top pick in its final season (2010) before the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to drastically cut the earnings of players selected at the top of the draft. Bradford’s rookie contract earnings with the Rams were $78 million, nearly $50 million more than the contract given to this year’s top pick Trevor Lawrence. Not only was Bradford the highest-paid rookie ever, but he went on to become one of the highest-paid players in NFL history before ever taking a picture.

Despite injury seasons with the Rams, Bradford was able to take advantage of a player-friendly contract with the Eagles after being traded there, a contract with an $11 million signing bonus that the Eagles would eventually eat up before trading him to the Vikings. . Bradford even managed to secure $15 million at the end of his Cardinals career for starting just three games while serving as a placeholder for Josh Rosen.

Bradford’s remarkable ability to make money at every opportunity makes him the face of this Business of Football Hall of Fame.

Chase Daniel (Career earnings $38.9 million in 12 seasons and still)

Daniel has earned an excellent reputation as a valuable addition to a quarterback room in a Hall of Fame career in the Business of Football. He has made nearly $39 million in 12 seasons while making five starts, a staggering record of about $8 million per start that may never be broken. Daniel now continues to play his unique and valuable (especially to him) role, as a shrewd backup quarterback, who now tutors Justin Herbert with the Chargers.

He has thrown a total of 261 passes for the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Bears and Lions.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Career earnings: $82.1 million in 17 seasons and still going)

Fitzpatrick is, in the simplest terms, a Business of Football survivor. Each time he’s seemingly signed up as a young quarterback placeholder, he’s somehow caught lightning in a bottle and prompted the team to reconsider that proposal, all the while positioning himself for another starting opportunity elsewhere. . He has credits from nine different NFL teams and is now the new presumed starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team, where he could be the Week 1 starter for a fifth other team in the past eight seasons. Fitzpatrick is a miracle of Business of Football.

Kirk Cousins ​​(Career earnings: $161.7 million in 10 seasons and still going)

Cousins ​​reaped fantastic financial rewards because the Washington Football Team just wanted to “date” with him, not “marry” him. The team didn’t offer him a serious contract extension until he landed consecutive franchise tags in 2016 and ’17. Cousins ​​was one of the few prolific quarterbacks in history to reach the hallowed ground of free agency, leveraging that status with the first fully guaranteed veteran contract in NFL history, an $84 million deal with the Vikings. And in 2020, leveraging last year’s leverage of that deal coupled with the Vikings’ cap troubles, Cousins ​​cashed in again. Cousins ​​will likely retire as some of the highest earners ever, with many more successful quarterbacks below him in career earnings.

Alex Smith (Career earnings: $189.7 million in 16 seasons)

The top overall pick in the 2005 draft received a $49.5 million rookie contract and – despite mixed results on the field – was later able to make the starting tier of both the Chiefs and Washington Football Team. Smith’s late career earnings, combined with his pre-CBA rookie contract, now places him in 10th place in his career earnings. He is ahead of contemporaries like Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and the unwritten Tony Romo.

Nick Foles (Career earnings: $78.4 million in 10 seasons and still going)

Foles took advantage of two separate stints when the Eagles starter’s backup — including the latter that resulted in a Super Bowl win — turned into elite-level quarterback contracts with both the Rams and Jaguars. As an eagle, his performance certainly matched his level of compensation. However, as a non-Eagle, he started out winning just seven games in four years, making him a Business of Football marvel compared to his game.

bust wing

JaMarcus Russell (Career earnings: $39.4 million over three seasons)

Russell, more than any player in NFL history, can be blamed for the owners’ and players’ negotiations over the current CBA rookie pay system at the top of the draft. This contract, more than any other, shamed 1) owners who paid elite quarterback money to rookie busts, and 2) experienced players who saw unproven rookies earn so much more than they do. Russell was the No. 1 pick in 2007, starting 25 games and throwing 18 touchdown passes. He lasted three seasons in the NFL, but somehow managed to wrest nearly $40 million from the Raiders. Masterpiece in the football world.

Brock Osweiler (Career earnings $41.4 million over seven seasons)

Osweiler, like Cousins ​​above, is the poster child for the power of free agency. He flashed the last year of his rookie contract with the Broncos to somehow take advantage of $37 million guaranteed from the Texans. Houston realized his mistake a year after the deal and packed up design capital to send this albatross off a contract to the Browns, for whom Osweiler never played a minus. Osweiler finished his career with seven starts and more than $41 million in career earnings, certainly Business of Football Hall of Fame numbers.

Non-quarterbacks

Larry Fitzgerald (Career earnings $180.8 million in 17 seasons)

Fitzgerald is the highest-earning non-quarterback in NFL history, and on the offensive side of the ball, it doesn’t even come close. Fitzgerald, represented by the late great agent Eugene Parker, signed not one, not two, but three different market-defining wide receiver contracts! His career earnings rose to levels never seen by a player in a skill position, and his ability to top the market from his position multiple times can never be matched. He has not yet decided whether he will raise the bar for an 18th season.

Ndamukong Suh (Career earnings: $165 million in 11 seasons and still going)

Suh’s $9 million guaranteed from the Buccaneers this year puts him within $10,000 of Julius Peppers record for highest-earning defensive player in NFL history, and an additional $1 million in incentives would set him the record by the end of 2021. can yield. This will be Suh’s 12th season; Peppers played 17. Suh was second behind Bradford in 2010, making $64 million on his rookie contract before using more than $60 million guaranteed from the Dolphins in free agency. He followed up those two huge long-term deals with a series of one-year deals totaling over $40 million. One day Suh may make it into the regular Hall of Fame, but he has now been inducted into the Business of Football Hall of Fame for his ability to maximize his earnings every step of his career.

Darrelle Revis (Career earnings: $124.2 million in 11 seasons)

The name Revis has become synonymous with football. He made consistent and strategic use of his value, even while on a rookie contract with years to go. Revis stayed away from the team until his contract was settled, sparking fear among the front office set to take place on a national stage at Hard blows. He then used the power of free agency to make money on two separate occasions, first with the Buccaneers – who released him after just a year – and then with the Patriots. Revis made $28 million in those two years, while maintaining his free agency status, to cash in on another $39 million in guarantees from the Jets heading into his age 30 season (the Jets paid Revis about $96 million in total). ). More than the vast majority of NFL players, Revis really understood the influence he had because of his net worth and used it strategically to really maximize his earnings.

Trumaine Johnson (Career earnings: $68.6 million in nine seasons and still)

Johnson is the Kirk Cousins ​​of defensive players. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams and played himself in consecutive franchise tags for over $30 million. Then he hit Free Agency, where he wrangled $34 million guaranteed from the Jets. It is therefore not surprising that his performance deteriorated. Johnson has been an incredible opportunist in maximizing his earnings, earning him our last spot among the inaugural candidates in the Business of Football Hall of Fame.

There will be no speeches, no flowery introductions, no fanfare. But know one thing about these players: they smile all the way to the bench.

The Business of Football always wins.

