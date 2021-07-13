WRHS Girls Tennis Brings Home District Title

HOLDEN The success of the schoolgirls’ varsity tennis team may be clouded by the spring sports whirlwind of Wachusett Regional High School.

Refusing to be influenced by their status as decided underdogs, the 2021 Mountaineer girls went on to rack up a 12-2 record, capturing the title of the Central Mass District Tournament last month and culminating in a campaign that extra special effort, heart and determination. A combination of new and experienced players and coaches managed to find the exact winning formula.

The former (WRHS) coach, Pauline Smith, who retired, remained active all year and she was a big help, said freshman head coach Karen Hennessy, who has extensive experience coaching the game and playing for the College of the Holy Cross in the past. She gave me a lot of information about how she led the team and she coached for 17 years. Once the season started, she and coach (John) Matheson were around a lot, and they really helped the team. They were great.

This was a fun group to work with, and that made it relatively easy, because above all they were happy to be here and in a team and have a season. We didn’t have super high expectations, but as we continued to win, the momentum picked up and everyone was happy with it,” Hennessy continued. “The practice was five and six days a week, and we had a small team too, so I think that it made things easier to get to know people because it was a smaller group. Everyone got to know each other pretty quickly.

We lost a lot of people coming into the season, like our seniors who couldn’t play last year because of COVID, said senior co-captain and first-doubles player Erin Shenk. A lot of people didn’t come out and we came in with no starting grid. We didn’t even know we would have a season until January. It was a totally new team and not many familiar faces. It was hard work to get us where we ended. At the beginning of the season we were very surprised. When we first had to play Shrewsbury (High) we were very worried, but when we started we started winning and told ourselves we could do this. It’s just good to work together as a team.

Our confidence grew after each game, which made it easier to play and have a good experience with it, added Lama Chmaysem, fellow senior co-captain and first-doubles player. We were committed and passionate about winning because we were considered a bit underdogs.

Captains Shenk and Chmaysem took their leadership roles to heart and embraced the opportunity to unite the team through hard work and fun. Their approach was exactly what was needed to get everyone singing from the same side.

I wanted to make sure everyone felt involved, confirmed Chmaysem, who will be attending Clark University in the fall. A lot of new players came in, and it was a little awkward at first, but we got together and made sure we worked as a team, which was necessary to be successful. I didn’t expect to go that far, so winning districts was a big plus. It was even better because they were seniors. It was very nice.

It was important to get everyone involved in the practice, and outside of practice we wanted to make it fun, Shenk reiterated, leaving for the University of New Hampshire in a few weeks. Because of COVID, that was different and we had to wear mouth caps. We didn’t really get to know each other until later. It was just fun getting the team back together and getting the new people involved. In the end we were all good friends.

It wasn’t until a game with rival Shrewsbury went their way that the squad and coaches realized big things were about to happen. Overcoming a significant deficit to win against the Colonials gave the teams a boost, making them realize there was nothing to fear against any opponent.

Our win (3-2) over Shrewsbury was kind of a turning point, as it showed how much heart the team has, Shenk explained. Everyone lost their first set and it really looked like we were going to lose. And then all three playing groups came back and won in three sets. It was even more special because we won at their courts.

The Mountaineer-girls first basehit was Aizhan Moore, followed by Sabrina Zhou and Delainey Witt on second and third base respectively. The first doubles were anchored by Shenk and Chmaysem, while Ree Luddy and Vivianne Zhou held onto the second doubles.

Members of the 2021 Wachusett Regional High Girls Varsity Tennis Team: Vicky Chau, Lama Chmaysem, Ree Luddy, Aizhan Moore, Chau Quach, Erin Shenk, Katrina Szarama, Delainey Witt, Susan Yang, Sabrina Zhou and Vivianne Zhou. Head coach is Karen Hennessy, assisted by John Matheson and Betty Tonna.