Pacific Science Center Hosts World Premiere of New Hockey Exhibition Featuring NHL Stars | State news
SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pacific Science Center (PacSci) today announced the world premiere of HOCKEY: Faster than ever, a highly interactive traveling exhibit focused on the science, history and culture of hockey. The exhibition is scheduled to open to the public Oct 18 2021 and run on February 27, 2022, which coincided with the inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken. Ticket sales open to PacSci members and Seattle Kraken subscription members at Aug 2, 2021, and the public on Aug 9, 2021. Members of both organizations will have the opportunity to buy tickets for an exclusive preview weekend October 16-17. As part of the exhibit, local content curated by PacSciand the Seattle Kraken will focus on the game of hockey in Seattle with an emphasis on the future. This includes PacScia and the team’s mutual commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and sustainability.
“We are so excited to be offering people this opportunity to explore their curiosity about hockey during Kraken’s inaugural season,” said Will Daugherty, president and CEO of Pacific Science Center. “With this new exhibit, especially the local content we created in collaboration with the Kraken, we show an inclusive future of hockey.”
Guests can immerse themselves in the sport of hockey as they travel through a locker room tunnel and arrive at the ‘Hockey Science Lab’ where they can test their hockey knowledge with numerous hands-on experiences on a scaled down replica ice rink. Developed by a collaboration between Flying Fish Exhibits, the Montreal Science Center, the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), the touring exhibit lets guests experiment with reaction time, speed, balance, coordination, and power up all the skills crucial to hockey. Guests can also try their hand at shooting, learn the physics of collisions and fast ice, test their goalkeeping skills, build their own legend, and more.
PacSci and the Kraken team up to show the history and future of hockey in Seattle. The local content features the diverse and passionate hockey community of the Pacific Northwest; the Kraken’s commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and community involvement; and the Climate Pledge Arena sustainability goals. All these elements will make hockey return to Seattle a festive event.
“Seattle has a rich hockey history dating back to the 1917 Stanley Cup winning Seattle Metropolitans and we are proud to continue that here at the Seattle Kraken,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. “We’re excited for hockey fans, new and old, to learn more about one of the world’s greatest games at the new exhibit at PacSci as we begin our first season.”
Highlights of the exhibition include:
- Faster than ever. Explore the concept of low friction and improvements in equipment, training and nutrition to find out why ice hockey is one of the world’s fastest sports.
- Current stars of the game. Visit a locker room with the game’s biggest stars dazzling on the ice with their speed and skill. Featured players include NHL players Sydney Crosby, Seth Jones, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Austin Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Carey Price; and team USA Women’s Olympic Gold Medalist Hilary Ridder. Two additional players, yet to be drafted by the NHL’s 32nd franchise, will also be part of the locker room.
- Seattle hockey connection. The NHL’s newest franchise has deep hockey roots in the front office. The exhibit will feature some of the team’s hockey legends, including Seattle Kraken scout Cammi Grenade who, before becoming the first female scout in the NHL, was one of the first women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in recognition of her distinguished hockey career; and general manager Ron Francis, two-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer who was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players in history.
- memorabilia. Hockey enthusiasts and newcomers alike can experience authentic memorabilia including player jerseys, masks, equipment and media; including some of the earliest versions of hockey sticks, skates and pucks.
The exhibition is part of PacSci’s phased approach to their renewal. The nonprofit has continued to serve the community during COVID-19 with digital and virtual programming and is gradually expanding its offerings. Now the hockey exhibition is an opportunity for guests to reconnect with the Science Center personally.
Sponsors for the exhibit include Airline Partner: Alaska Airlines, First Tech Federal Credit Union, and AHT Insurance. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information about the hockey exhibition, sponsorship opportunities and purchasing tickets, please visit pacsci.org/hockey.
About Pacific Science Center
Pacific Science Center is an independent, not-for-profit institution in Seattle and has been a gateway to science education and innovation for nearly 60 years. The institution’s mission is to spark curiosity in every child and spark a passion for discovery, experimentation and critical thinking in all of us. Prior to COVID-19, Pacific Science Center’s award-winning interactive programs reached nearly 1 million people in their communities across the state each year Washington, classrooms and on the Seattle Center campus and at the Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center in Bellevue. During the pandemic, Pacific Science Center has continued to serve the community and spark curiosity from everywhere through digital and virtual programming. Pacific Science Center began as the United States’ science pavilion during the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle. Millions came to discover the wonders of science at the World’s Fair, and after closing, the Science Pavilion was revived as the privately-owned, nonprofit Pacific Science Center, the first American museum to be established as a science and technology center. On July 22, 2010, Pacific Science Center was declared a City of Seattle Landmark.
