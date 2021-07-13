Record 5,791 Student Athletes Named to ACC Academic Honor Roll





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference Tuesday announced the 2020-21 academic honors list, recognizing a record 5,791 student-athletes for classroom excellence during the most recent academic year. The ACC Academic Honor Roll consists of student athletes who have competed in a varsity-level sport and achieved an average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The 5,791 recognized this year improved on the previous league figure of 5,611 in 2019-20. Duke led all schools with a record of 615 recognized student athletes, and Notre Dame placed 593 on the list. Virginia saw 493 student athletes achieve Honor Roll status, followed by North Carolina with 463, Boston College with 451 and NC State with 411. Nine student athletes made their sixth ACC Honor Roll Boston Colleges Paige Duca (athletics), Dukes Turner Uppgren (lacrosse), Florida States Chase Haney (baseball), Georgia Techs Bria Matthews (athletics), Louisvilles Christian Buckley (athletics) and Halee Hudson (track and field), NC States Dylan Autenrieth (football), Notre Dames Jared Miller (baseball), and Syracuses Simon Smith (track and field). All 15 schools had at least one student athlete earning the honors list for the fifth time. Follow the link below for the full ACC Academic Honor Roll 2020-21: https://theacc.co/21ACCHonorRoll

