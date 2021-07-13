Indoor tennis complex a game changer for Runners, local players



By TYLER ELLYSON

KEARNEY Scott Shafer can’t help it.

He enjoys watching the progress of the city’s new indoor tennis complex and uses just about any excuse to drive past the construction site along North Railroad Street.

The head tennis coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney has been tweeting regular updates since the steel frame went up this spring.

The excitement level is very high, said Shafer, who can’t wait for the project to be completed.

A partnership between UNK and the City of Kearney, the $8.8 million facility will be a game-changer for the Runners and other local tennis players.

Located on the southern edge of UNK’s University Village development, the 62,000-square-foot complex features six indoor courts, offices for Kearney Park and Recreation and UNK tennis, locker space, restrooms, and an elevated mezzanine with spectator seating.

It will be owned and operated by the city, with UNK providing operational and maintenance support and creating additional opportunities for tennis players of all ages.

The need for an indoor tennis room has been debated for some time, said Scott Hayden, director of Kearney Park and Recreation. We have a really active tennis community in Kearney that supports and stands behind us. It should be a great addition to the community and the University Village.

The tennis complex will serve the UNK women’s team, as well as the Kearney Tennis Association and Kearney Park and Recreation.

The main emphasis is on open community play, Hayden noted. We want to have at least 75% of the court time available for this.

Currently, there are four indoor tennis courts at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. However, those courts, which are owned by the province, are starting to show their age. They are also not available when the space is rented out for other events.

With year-round access to the new facility, which will be air-conditioned and heated, Hayden said the public can expect much more availability.

In addition to open play, the city-owned complex will also host classes, competitions, and tournaments. With fold-down curtains, the space can be divided into three, which provides extra flexibility.

Shafer sees many benefits to the UNK tennis program, including improved access to practice space in cold or inclement weather and the opportunity to host more home games, particularly in February and March.

It’s hard to measure how big this is, he said. It’s going to make a big difference.

UNK has played indoor matches at the Grand Island Tennis Center in previous years, but that is not ideal, according to Shafer. With an indoor facility on campus, there is no longer a need to travel for home events.

The Runners will also continue to use the outdoor courts at Harmon Park.

Shafer, who will have an office in the new complex and the Health and Sports Center, also sees the indoor facility as a recruitment tool.

He has already submitted bids to host the Division II National Womens Team Indoor Championship in 2023 and 2024. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association event showcases eight of the top Division II women’s tennis teams in a three-day tournament.

The Kearneys selection as host site would give UNK a chance to play against top competition while gaining national fame. Of course, local businesses also benefit when the players, coaches and fans are in town.

The ways in which this new facility provides value are many, Shafer said.

The indoor tennis complex is expected to be almost ready in February 2022. There is no opening date yet. It will be named the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in honor of the longtime English professor of Kearney State College who developed youth tennis programs, helped found the Kearney Tennis Association, and hosted local tournaments and intercity matches.

The project is primarily funded by private contributions and a $1,125 million grant awarded to the city by the State Fund for Financing Civic and Community Centers.

