Chilliwack Minor Hockey hires Brad Rihela to craft player development plan – Agassiz Harrison Observer





COVID had a devastating effect on youth sport in 2020, but for Chilliwack Minor Hockey it also presented an opportunity. President Lee McCaw and the CMHA board had time to evaluate what they’re doing and how they’re doing, and one of the things they’re aiming for is player development. “Player development, coach development and community relations are arguably the three biggest things we offer for the fees we charge our members,” McCaw said. “At the end of the year, of course, they expect to have fun, but they also expect to get better and develop well. “We as a board thought it was important to have a paid position for that.” Enter Brad Rihela, associate head coach and general manager of the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, and a man who is best involved in player development. “He did a fantastic job for years as head of player and coach development in Aldergrove, where he grew up playing,” said McCaw. “We’ve been able to get him on contract from Aldergrove and bring him here. With all the competition coming up these days, with all these different places you can play, having quality development is huge and Brad will be a big part of that.” Rihela’s skills development group will be staffed by an interesting list of names, including Bobby Henderson. Until recently, Henderson, BCHL’s Langley Rivermen hockey boss, was a wealth of experience with the team and will be a paid coach with CMHA’s bantam A1 squad. “It’s a really important part of rep hockey these days to get unbiased non-parental coaches,” McCaw noted. Troy Stordy has been heavily involved with Mission Minor Hockey, leads the Mission Kings spring hockey program and owns the HockeyHQ training center in Abbotsford. “He’s a great guy, very highly trained in high-end development,” McCaw said. Other notable names include Wes Mcleod, Graeme Strukoff, and Kevin Zarillo. “These guys are in high demand in the Fraser Valley area and we’ve been able to bring them all together and give them the opportunity to support underage hockey,” McCaw said. “Guys like Clarke Wismer, Clayton Krahn and Jeff Dods are great and they are all still part of our program, but it was important to bring in some of the individuals that many of our members go on in their own time. develop .” Members of the team will be assigned to certain divisions and will come up with a season-long development plan for those coaches. McCaw said new coaches coming in will have full practice plans for them if they need and want to use them. “It’s phenomenal to be able to provide this kind of high-level development without costing our members anything beyond their small hockey costs, which will be cut by about eight percent for 2021-22,” he noted. “All of this is part of a cohesive long-term plan. We used all the COVID downtime to review our bylaws and policies and guides and found we didn’t have a long-term plan. So we set to work creating a five-year plan that will bring our development back to an elite level in Chilliwack for house and rep players. For everyone.” More info online at chilliwackminorhockey.com @ProgressSports

[email protected]

Like us on chiliwack hockey



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agassizharrisonobserver.com/sports/chilliwack-minor-hockey-hires-brad-rihela-to-craft-player-development-plan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos