Retractable Table Tennis Net and Pole Set with 2 Ping Pong Paddles and 3 Balls for $3.40 from Amazon After 80% Off Coupon
–Cut out the 80% discount coupon on the product page until you get a check mark in a green circle.
Select from Bright red or sky blue.
- HAVE FUN: This versatile table tennis set is perfect for a moment of fun between family members, friends, classmates and colleagues. Whether you are at home, at the gym or traveling, camping trip, picnic.
- EASY TO ATTACH TO ALMOST ANY TABLE: The table tennis net can turn any table into a table tennis table, such as a desk, home kitchen or dining table. Just clicked on the table and you can start your game anywhere, anytime.
- 4 PLAYER KIT FOR INDOOR OR OUTDOOR ACTIVITY: This table tennis racket set is a new pack with 4 * high quality paddles, 3 * 3 star balls and 1 * retractable table tennis net and 1 * premium portable drawstring bag, for any table with clip system for long-term use and non-slip surface for indoor or outdoor play.
- HIGH PERFORMANCE OF GREAT BOUNCE: Covered with 2mm high-elastic sponge and double-sided premium rubber that makes the surface of the table tennis racket great bounce. This allows you to use extra power and spin and deliver high performance in table tennis.
- 90 DAYS WARRANTY FOR YOU: Speed=80/100, Spin=85/100, Control=80/100. We strive to offer the high quality products and the best service to our customers, all our items are guaranteed with 90 days warranty, please email or contact us freely if you have any questions about our products, we will solve it as soon as possible.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders over $25 or get 1 day free shipping on all orders with a free trial of Amazon Prime. A prime trial is also free with Amazon Family (which also gives you up to 20% off diapers, among other benefits) or Amazon student. EBT/Medicaid cardholders can: save on Prime membership here.
