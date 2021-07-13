2021 MLB Draft: Niko Kavalas leads Boston Red Sox rosters in Rounds 11 to 15

Tuesday is the third day of the draft, a day that used to be filled with 30 picks, but has now been reduced to 10. Boston is fourth in each of the 10 rounds on day three. In addition, all picks have a final value of $125,000, and with any bonus above that amount, the difference will count towards the team’s total pool money. Below is what the Red Sox did with picks 11 through 15.

Note: Links to the Baseball America and Perfect game rankings that will be referenced below.

Round 11 (choice 316): Niko Kavadas, 1B, our lady



The Red Sox started the day with a bang, taking down the player who ranked Baseball America as the 38th best player still available heading into the day and 157th overall in the class. He was ranked number 150 in class by Perfect Game. Kavadas, a senior, hit .302/.473/.767 in a monster 2021 for the Irish, building on what appeared to be a breakthrough year in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID. There are major drawbacks that account for his fall to the third day, including his age at which he turns 23 in October and his lack of defensive prowess. But he has a lot of patience and tremendous power from the left, matching the mold I mentioned in this post about the Red Sox targeting power bats with little defensive value from college seniors.

Round 12 (Choice 346): Christopher Troye, RHP, UC-Santa Barbara

The Red Sox kick off their third day of the draft with two straight college seniors, which isn’t terribly surprising when you consider how their first two days went. As for Troye specifically, he split time between the bullpen and rotation during his college career. In 18 innings last spring, he finished with a 4.50 ERA over 18 innings, striking out 25 and walking 24. Those control issues weren’t unique to 2021, as he ended his college career with more walks than innings. Troye isn’t scouted much, but looking at the numbers, it seems he has big things (31 percent strikeout rate) but near-fatal control issues (23 percent running speed).

Round 13 (Choice 376): Zach Ehrhard, SS, Wharton HS (FL)

The Red Sox haven’t plunged a ton into the high school pool since taking Marcelo Mayer with their first pick, but they made it four prep players in their class with their 13th round pick. That was shortstop Zach Ehrhard, who was unranked on BA and PG. He was ranked by PG as the 29th best shortstop in Florida high school class, and he has a commitment to State of Oklahoma. Earlier this year he received the Wade Boggs Award, given to baseball players in his county based on outstanding athletic, scholastic, and community performance. So that’s neat. Other than that, there isn’t much information about Ehrhard.

Round 14 (Choice 406): Jacob Webb, RHP, Miami University (OH)

Webb makes it three college seniors in four choices to start day three. The righty was a multi-inning reliever for the Redhawks last year, making 18 appearances in a total of 39 innings. Over the course of the season, he threw to a 2.08 ERA, struckout 59 and walked 14 batters. Before moving to Miami, Webb spent two years at Sinclair Community College in Ohio. Hes a big presence on the mound, listed at 65,246 lbs.

Round 15 (Choose 436): Payton Green, SS, Green Hope HS (NC)

Let’s make it three high school shortstops drafted by the Red Sox in this draft. Green was actually linked to Boston by Kiley McDaniel last week as a potential second-round roster, but presumably that changed after he won Mayer in the first round. Green is ranked 112th in class by Baseball America and 157th by Perfect Game, and given that ranking I think he’s more likely to increase his commitment to NC state then come to the Red Sox organization. But when the Red Sox sign him, they get a man that BA says was seen by some teams as a top 50 player in the entire class. Green may not be able to stick with the shortstop as he fills, but the potential for power should allow his bat to play second or third base as well.