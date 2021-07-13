2010 soccer team members call for victories to be restored





Members of the 2010 Ohio State soccer team are calling on the NCAA to restore their victories from that season after the following introduction of name, image and likeness rules start of July. Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor along with the other four members of the Tattoo-Five released a statement on Tuesday looking to restore their records, wins and titles. While this could never undo what we and our families went through for breaking rules that should never have existed in the first place, Pryor said. We believe it would be a huge step in the right direction to restore and recognize the achievements of ourselves and our teammates. The 2010 Ohio State football team took a 12-1 record, a Big Ten title and a Sugar Bowl win over the Arkansas Razorbacks behind legendary coach Jim Tressel. However, after the Tattoo-Gate scandal in which Pryor and former Buckeyes wide receiver DeVier Posey, running back Dan Herron, offensive lineman Mike Adams and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas sold their memorabilia in exchange for free tattoos, the NCAA moved to set the season-record. to leave. books. The scandal also tarnished Tressels’ legacy, leading to his resignation as head coach in 2011. We call for our school records and legacy to be restored so Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and affection we’ve always had for them, Pryor said. We look forward to one day telling our story and the Tattoo 5 being a legitimate part of Ohio States’ glorious history forever. Pryor cited the NCAA’s new rules that allow student athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness as the primary reason for the governing body to reinstate their victories. This comes on the heels of former USC who backed Reggie Bush and called on the NCAA to restore his 2005 Heisman trophy on July 1, which was vacated after it was discovered he was accepting money to play for the Trojans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelantern.com/2021/07/football-members-of-2010-football-team-call-for-reinstatement-of-wins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

