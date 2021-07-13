Roger Federer becomes latest tennis star to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics | Roger Federer





Roger Federer is the latest high-profile tennis player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after a setback with his knee problem. Federer, runner-up to Andy Murray in the 2012 gold medal match in London, said on Twitter: “During the grass court season, I unfortunately suffered a setback with my knee and I have accepted that I have to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. I am very disappointed as every time I represented Switzerland it was an honor and a highlight of my career. I have already started rehab with the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the whole Swiss team good luck and I will root hard from a distance. Federer joins a growing list of withdrawals from tennis events at the Tokyo Games, with 2012 gold medalist Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem already announcing that they will not be traveling to Japan. Nick Kyrgios has also said he will not participate after leaving Wimbledon with an injury, adding that playing for empty stadiums just doesn’t suit me. Spectators have been barred from most Olympic events after a fourth Covid-related state of emergency was declared in Tokyo. Federers’ quest for a ninth Wimbledon singles title ended with a straight-set defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. It was only Federer’s fifth tournament appearance in 17 months after two knee surgeries in 2020. Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka won Olympic gold in the men’s doubles in 2008. Photo: Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who turns 40 in August, had withdrawn from the French Open after winning his third round match in Paris to rest his body in front of the grass. He has now given up on what will surely be his last chance at a gold medal in singles, having won double gold with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Olympics. Speaking after his defeat at SW19, Federer confirmed that he would take some time before deciding how best to proceed. I have to regroup. My goal has always been for senior year and more to try and play another Wimbledon. I knew it was going to be really hard, to be honest. Now I just have to talk to the team, take my time, don’t feel rushed and then make the right decision.

