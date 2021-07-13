Terrier Twelve – #8: Men’s Ice Hockey Qualifies for NCAA Tournament





GoTerriers.com returns for a 13th year and once again counts the 12 best performances of Boston University teams and student athletes from the previous year. Check back every Tuesday and Friday as we reveal this year’s Terrier Twelve. This year in 8th place in the Terrier 12 is the men’s ice hockey team that qualifies for the NCAA tournament. The Terriers started the year by winning nine of their first 11 games, including a win over eventual national champion UMass and a win over No. 1 Boston College. Ranked eighth in the national polls, BU earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the 37th time in program history and has now competed in five of the last six national tournaments. For the second consecutive season David Farrance was an All-American First Team and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men’s hockey. He led the Terriers with 11 assists and was tied with Jay O’Brien for the team leader in points with 16. A two-time Hockey First Team All-Star, Farrance’s average of 1.45 points per game, ranked first nationally among defense this season and fourth overall. He was named Hockey East Player of the Month in January after scoring 14 points (4g, 10a) in just six games. Drew Seller and Luke Tuch were both named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team after great debut seasons. goals, including two game winners and four assists. Commesso set a 6-1-1 regular season record between the leads in eight starts. He made six appearances in 30 saves or more and recorded a save rate of 0.923 along with an average of 2.75 goals during the regular season. The talented netminder won bronze with the United States at the IIHFMen’s World Championship in June. In addition to their success on the ice, the Terriers were great in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year. BU set a program record of 14 players in the Hockey East All-Academic Team, holding a record number of honors for the second year in a row. 2020-21 Terrier Twelve Terrier Twelve – #12: Swimming and Diving Programs After Unbeaten Seasons

