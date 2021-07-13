AvantStay Launches Once in a Lifetime Digital Duo Dream Job





A few besties get paid $10,000 to post TikToks as you travel to AvantStay’s lavish vacation homes this summer WEST HOLLYWOOD, California., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ForStay, the leading next-generation hospitality brand that is redefining the way people travel, today announced the launch of its Digital Duo Dream Job. One couple, be it friends, a couple or partners in crime, are selected to tour Coachella Valley, California and Scottsdale, Arizona, for 10 days this summer to create and shoot content for AvantStay’s social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. The selected duo will reside in three homes, including Black Rock, located on the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve with incredible panoramic views of Paradise Valley. The traveling duo get to stay in AvantStay’s multimillion-dollar vacation homes in Scottsdale and Coachella Valley and be compensated $10,000 total ($5,000 each) for the experience. The houses are: Primrose: An 8 bedroom, 6 bathroom home that is an entertainers wonderland that includes: a private movie room, pool, spa, basketball court, ping pong, pool table, two outdoor fireplaces, outdoor grill, sauna, lounge, two wet bars and a putting green.

black rock: A 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home with pool and foosball tables, fire pit, in-home bar, theater room, infinity pool, and panoramic views of paradise valley.

moonshine: A 5 bedroom and 4.5 house with views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and located on the PGA West Golf Course. It has a pool, fire pit, wet bar, full outdoor kitchen and foosball table. The house was also previously owned by supermodel, Tyra Banks. In addition to staying at the three homes above, the duo will visit and create content at other incredible AvantStay properties in Coachella Valley. Scottsdale, selection based on availability. AvantStay covers all transportation and meals are provided by AvantStay through their concierge refrigerator storage service. AvantStay’s refrigerator supply service allows guests to request grocery packages, including packages such as Taco Tuesday, Mimosa Brunch, and BBQ Dinner, all at the click of a button through AvantStay’s mobile app. Everything is stocked before arrival so guests can skip the grocery store and have fun right away. Story continues They will also experience fun activities curated by the AvantStay team, including: Hot air balloon rides for that ultimate #sunsetgoals pic

A personal, tailor-made chef dinner for the foodies

Poolside massages to relax

And even more surprises! “At AvantStay, we say Go Together, Go Far and that’s exactly what this opportunity offers to two friends looking for a new adventure,” says Sean Breuner, Founder & CEO of AvantStay. “With the continued rise of social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, the launch of this program allows us to showcase our amazing homes and experiences to a new generation of travelers, while giving these talented creators a chance to do what they love.” AvantStay is now accepting applications for its Digital Duo Dream Job Thursday 22 July 2021 Bee 11:59 PM PST, with the possibility to travel for 10 days from Monday 9 August to Thursday, August 19, 2021. About the role and qualifications: Must be at least 21 years old at the time of application and a legal resident of the United States

Social media proficient with a lot of experience posting on TikTok or Instagram Reels

Fancy traveling or interior design

Be in possession of a valid driver’s license To apply, https://avantstay.com/digital-duo and submit up to 4 TikToks or Reels that best showcase you and your partner’s creative abilities, as well as a short paragraph on why AvantStay should hire you. The duo will be selected based on creativity, content quality, and video and editing skills. Applicants’ social media accounts must be set to public to be eligible. For questions about this promotion, please contact: [email protected] Follow AvantStay on Instagram and TikTok to see the selected duo and their adventures this summer! https://www.instagram.com/avantstay/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@avantstay To learn more about AvantStay or to view more of his properties, visit www.avantstay.com. For questions, [email protected] or +1 (833) HI AVANT About AvantStay AvantStay is the next-generation premium hospitality company that transforms beautiful vacation homes into incredible guest experiences. AvantStay operates in more than 60 destinations with more than 550 luxury homes in their diversified portfolio. From expertly designed estates ranging from 3 to 10+ bedrooms to horse ranches and private beaches, AvantStay homes are one of a kind. The award-winning interior design team gives each home its own style and unique amenities to entertain your group, including pool tables, outdoor fire pits, home theaters, hot tubs and more! AvantStay accommodations include a personal concierge who can coordinate everything from an in-house chef to a fully stocked refrigerator upon arrival, all with the click of a button via the AvantStay app. Contact: [email protected] decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantstay-launches-once-in-a-lifetime-digital-duo-dream-job-301332779.html SOURCE AvantStay

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/avantstay-launches-once-lifetime-digital-160000207.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos