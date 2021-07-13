Rutgers Mailbag: How NIL Affects Scarlet Knights, Football Season Outlook, More

We are almost two weeks into the era of name, image and likeness of college athletics. And fans of Rutgers still have plenty of questions.

The latest mailbag for Rutgers Sports Insider subscribers is heavy on NIL topics, but we also hit some football and wrestling questions (and even hockey).

Here we go …

Miami football players recently received an offer of $6,000 per player of a booster in South Florida now that the NIL rules have changed. Do you see a Rutgers booster emerging to support multiple players from Rutgers basketball, soccer and/or Olympic sports teams in the same way? If not, will that make Rutgers reluctant to compete? — Chris

I guess I had a different reaction than most when the news broke about Dan Lambert, a Miami booster who owns a chain of MMA-focused gyms in Florida, offering each scholarship Hurricanes player $500 per month (or $6,000 per year) to advertise for him on social media.

My first thought? If all 85 stock market players accept Lambert’s offer and fulfill their responsibilities for an entire year, he will cost only $540,000 in total. Which, in the grand scheme of things, isn’t that much money — especially when Lambert pays them through his company, and doesn’t write a personal check.

My point: If Miami experiences a tangible recruitment surge or success on the field as a result of Lambert’s marketing budget, rest assured that every other Power Five school will find its own Lambert, after which it will all self-destruct.

Rutgers (and anyone competing at the highest levels of college sports) has boosters that could do what Lambert does. But I’m not sure if they want to, or if it even makes sense in the long run.

The NIL era has had great energy for firing so far. I think about 90-95% of the athletes have no idea what they are worth and 90-95% of the people who would pay them don’t really know either. I think we would go through a big feeling process for a while before the market stabilizes. And I wonder if a deal like Lamberts makes sense for him or anyone else.

Miami signed 22 high school recruits during the 2021 cycle. Inevitably, some of them will either never contribute to the hurricanes and/or disappear. So Lambert will probably give thousands of dollars to players who will never make a difference. Maybe that’s just the cost of business and paying for a few scrubs is offset by a top recruit who commits because of the opportunity or an experienced starter who decides to stay in the program for another season because he can get his money’s worth. But there’s also a chance Lambert will recalculate and realize he’s better off giving $10,000 a year to the two-deep (still not that much given the context).

I also think that boosters who make NIL deals to get recruits to sign up with their schools are more or less pulling the lever on a slot machine. What is the difference with gambling? You throw money at teenagers who may or may not turn out to be good enough to lead your team to victory. If you donate a million dollars to the school, you will get your name on the gym or a statue outside the stadium. You might not get anything but a few Instagram posts the other way around.

I could see college basketball being more influenced by NIL efforts as the right 2-3 guys can win a national title in a one or two year sprint for the NBA. You need 30-40 (if not more) to win the league title in football. But NIL can stop a player from leaving early in football, which can make a big difference. And if the blue bloodlines can draft 10 Lamberts, then you might see haves and have-nots developing. But there are already a handful of schools that recruit at a much higher level than all the others. Would there still be much difference in the landscape?

NIL eventually becomes something no one thinks about. A select group of athletes will make significant money. A good amount gets some cash here and there. Even more will be very grateful for the scholarship they have. And they all deserve what they can get.

Can you explain the NIL process more? Do athletes get money right away or does it go into an account for them after their playing days are over? How exactly does that work? — Rocco

The money goes directly to athletes. It’s no different than when I worked at ShopRite during the summer and during the winter break when I was in college.

To what extent can (or will) Rutgers increase their proximity to a major media market when it comes to NIL? — JP

Not to alarm, but NIL may be the rare situation where Rutgers so close to the New York and Philadelphia markets works.

Imagine there is a car dealership in Beacon View, Nebraska, about halfway between Lincoln and Omaha. They want to hire a football player as a word athlete. They are inevitably going to hire a Cornhusker because football in Nebraska is the biggest thing in the state and pretty much the only thing in the state.

Coincidentally, the driving distance between Lincoln and Omaha is roughly equal between New Brunswick and New York and New Brunswick and Philadelphia. So now let’s say there are car dealerships in Linden and Bordentown that want to do the same. The one in Linden will probably want to hire a Giant/Jet/Yankee/Met/Devil before hiring a Rutgers soccer player. The one in Bordentown is probably aiming for an Eagle/Sixer/Phillie/Flyer first. It’s not a knock on Rutgers. It’s just the reality of the markets. Pro sports are much more prominent here and Rutgers is at the bottom of the list rather than the top as the only real option.

The only Rutgers athlete in my time on the beat (since January 2018) who has come close to that breakthrough appeal is Geo Baker. And even then, I still think most companies would rather have the third receiver on the Giants. However, this is not something to worry about. Rutgers athletes will still gain traction with hyperlocal opportunities and if you break it down the majority of Big Ten schools face similar market challenges. Where Rutgers can use the market to its advantage is the long-term career opportunities and proximity to industry leaders it offers.

There are many predictions about how Rutgers football will play out this fall. What is the insider view of their expectations? — Jim

I think Rutgers will win four or five games this season. The squad is stronger than last season, but I think the whole Big Ten will be better with a normal outdoor season and training camp. There’s also the matter of how lucky the Scarlet Knights enjoyed last year – will they get seven more takeaways against the state of Michigan? — and the smoke-and-mirrors way they sometimes had success. The offense still has a long way to go and the defense was quite shaky at times. The schedule is also more difficult. You replace Nebraska and Purdue with Northwestern and Wisconsin and the game of Syracuse will be a success for the Orange.

In retrospect, I think good coaching (which Rutgers has) and the ability to stay away from COVID-19 (which the Scarlet Knights had because of the team culture, but also the university’s decision to have more or less an empty campus) could close talent gaps much more than usual. This should be taken into account in the forecast for this autumn.

What weight do you think Sebastian Rivera will go and how much confidence do you have in that? — Mike

I think Rivera will go back to 133 pounds, but I wouldn’t bet on it. I see both sides of the equation. Did Rivera seem a little small at 141 pounds? Yes. But it was a weird season where Rutgers never had consistency in training. And although he lost twice to Penn States Nick Lee, it never felt like Rivera was completely outclassed. It looked like this against NC States Tariq Wilson, but that was a bad match-up at a bad time in the backend of a long season and a disappointing national tournament. If Rivera stays at 141, I think it’s conceivable that he could win the national title. But his chances are probably better at 133.

From a team perspective, Rutgers is better off with Rivera at 133. That allows Sammy Alvarez to go to 141 and keep Mike VanBrill at 149 without a National Qualifier being kicked out of the lineup or forced to go red.

Any move on Division-1 hockey or is that still a utopia? — David

I think it would be too harsh to call the push for Rutgers hockey a utopia. But any progress has been on ice – excuse the pun – since the start of the pandemic. You need a lot of money to get the programs off the ground — Rutgers would probably need men’s and women’s teams for title IX — and there’s still the question of location. The teams could play in Newark to begin with, but is that a viable long-term setup? It would be great, and all the arguments for why Rutgers should have hockey are perfect. But money talks.

Will you go back to normal access/coverage/reporting once camp starts? — Joe

I don’t believe I’ve ever been so lucky to answer a question about a mailbag.

The answer is yes. I’m flying to Indianapolis from Wednesday for Big Ten Media Days a week, and all indications are the only thing that won’t be normal anymore is the location (normal in Chicago). In addition, Rutgers has made it clear that we will have personal access during the training camp and the season, and it will be significantly improved from the Chris Ash era. That is a credit to Greg Schiano and his staff and is great news for the program, the media and especially the fans. Everyone wins. It will be incredibly fun and satisfying to get life back to the way it should be.

Sign up now and support the local journalism you trust and rely on.

James Kratch can be reached at: [email protected].