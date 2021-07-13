Cricket-Brilliant Balbirnie leads Ireland to first-ever win over South Africa





(Reuters) – Captain Andy Balbirnie scored a stylish century as Ireland recorded their first-ever One-Day International win over South Africa on Tuesday with a 43-run victory in the second game of their three-game series in Malahide. Balbirnie stroked 102 from 117 balls as the home side scored 290 for five in their 50 overs before limiting the tourists to 247 all-out in their response to secure the historic win and a 1-0 lead in the series after the Sunday opener was washed away . Ireland will have the chance to claim the series when the third and final match is played at the same venue on Friday. “I am extremely proud of the character we have shown,” said Balbirnie. “We knew it was a pretty tough pitch to take 10 wickets, but the way we stayed in the middle and towards death was a credit to them (the bowlers). “It’s a great day for cricket in Ireland. We’ll have a few beers and enjoy this, but at the same time we have to look at Friday when we can possibly win a series.” After being sent in for at bat, opener Balbirnie got excellent support from Harry Tector (79 out of 68 balls), while there was also an outburst at the end from George Dockrell (45 out of 23). South Africa, once again resting key batsman Quinton de Kock, struggled to keep up with the run rate as opener Janneman Malan (84 of 96) and Rassie van der Dussen (49 of 70) fell in quick succession with the score on 160, their chances of victory slipped. “As far as Ireland, they outplayed us and showed up on the day. They’ve really mastered their bat and ball skills. There’s a lot for us to work on,” said South African captain Temba Bavuma. “We created chances with the ball, but our field work let us down, we set higher standards than that. The momentum was always on their side.” (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)

