Franklinton wants to exorcise demons from last season – Crescent City Sports

Franklinton High School has a very rich and deep tradition in football. It is a proud program of players, alumni and passionate fans.

The Demons won the Class 4A state championship in 2010 under Shane Smith, who is now the principal of the school. He also took the Demons to the 2009 state title game. Franklinton reached the 3A Championship game in 1981, the inaugural year of the Superdome Classic, as well as 1969.

Therefore, 2020 was arguably the toughest season in the history of the excellent program.

First, there was the pandemic, which made it difficult to get going, especially with a team without much experience.

Then there was the realization of a 0-8 season that unfolded.

Jonathan Barber, 2003 Franklinton alumnus, entering his fourth year, is determined to ensure that everything resembling 2020 and its season repeats itself.

It was the hardest year as a player or coach, Barber said. It was very challenging. It was very stressful for all of us. We pride ourselves on the fact that every day matters and we lost three months of that. We were constantly trying to catch up.

The negative experience has given way to a positive view.

I think every day our team and our players appreciate the grind and challenges it takes to be successful, said Barber. We have embraced that this year and are looking forward to the competition in the fall.

The only significant loss to graduation is Corinthious Dickerson.

Fortunately, many of the protagonists are back and better than they were a year ago.

A large number of starters are returning, including 10 of 11 on offense. Five of them are seniors.

The unit is led by junior quarterback Zion Anders (6-0, 185). Senior running back Kendarius Brumfield (5-10, 220) and senior fullback Ethan Sharpe (6-1, 185) also return to join Anders in the backfield.

Anders could only start six games last year due to injury, Barber said. He has made tremendous progress. We didn’t project him as a starter last year so he didn’t have a low season because he had been on free safety. Being back and being our leader is great. He has experience and balance and is a good athlete. Brumfield came out of the defense and he is physical.

All the novice wide receivers are also back, representing three different classes.

Senior Glen Mark (6-2, 155) is tall and a good target, as is junior Daniel Bryant (6-1, 175). Sophomore Kelly Daniels (5-11, 155) also returns.

Both outside guys are back and both are long receivers in Mark and Bryant, Barber said. Daniels started out as a freshman and he is explosive, a home run hitter on every game he touches the ball.

The offensive line returns four of the five starters, including senior center Zach Wright (5-10, 300) and senior tackles Collin Penny (5-11, 195) and Adam Galloway (6-3, 285). Sophomore guard Kevion Ginn (5-11, 255) is the fourth returning starter and he will be joined on the other side by junior Terrell Brumfield (6-0, 330), the only non-starter from a year ago.

We have a lot of experience beforehand, said Barber. We have two or three guys in the mix for fifth. We have older players and our sophomore, Ginn, is arguably the best of the bunch. We love this group.

The defense is junior-laden but experienced, with seven starters returning, including all defending linemen in nose guard Andre Callais (5-11, 180), along with the ends Tradell Causey (6-2, 255) and DMichael Ward (6-0 , 185).

We moved some pieces, but we have three guys who played last year to start, Barber said. Causey anchors the group and has a chance to play at the next level. Last year was his first year starting. He can make a real impact for us.

A couple of juniors staff the linebacker spots, including strong side-linebacker Khaled Wialigha (5-11, 195) and weaker linebacker Timarion Partman (6-0, 185) along with solid, physical senior in middle linebacker Billy Gross (6 – 3, 220).

Both interior designers, Wiligha and Gross, will set the tone, Barber said. Khaled is a leader and Billy is a physical who is in very good shape now. Micah Wascom, who will also line up safely, and Partman are athletic on the outside.

A few seniors start at cornerback, including Dallas Kemp (6-0, 175) and Keyon Nelson (5-9, 165), while safeties are junior Senqualon Conerly (5-9, 200) and sophomore Wascom (6-0) . , 175) and Micah Hart (5-10, 165).

We’ve got some seniors on the corner, Barber said. We lost our free safety, Colin Williams, to a torn ACL for a year. Conerly is the vocal guy. He possesses the ability to cover and tackle and make a difference. We feel like we have players who can play on all three levels.

Senior Cole Coletti (5-7, 140) will perform punts and kicks.

The season kicks off at home against traditional rival Bogalusa on September 3. A journey to Covington, another traditional rival, ensues, before the demons receive Fontainebleau.

Franklinton next plays in Denham Springs and then hosts Belle Chasse and Tylertown, the Homecoming game. The last non-district road race is with Pope John Paul II.

What I like about our pre-district schedule is that it will challenge us each week, Barber said. Bogalusa is a rival. Belle Chasse is in the playoffs every year. We play Tylertown, which is always a challenge. Traveling to Denham Springs will be tough. Fontainebleau will be better. Pope John Paul has a new coach.

The game in District 9-4A begins on the ever-tough Lakeshore before the demons receive Salmen. The regular season closes on November 5 at Pearl River.

I expect everyone in the league to improve, said Barber. Lakeshore has set the standard in recent years. Salmen has many players back. Pearl River is always difficult. We feel we are better. It will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to it.

With a ton of experience and a ton of historical pride to lean on, Franklinton’s dark memory of 2020 should be erased by 2021.

Our goal is to at least make it to the quarter-finals, Barber said. We haven’t won a playoff game in five years. We want to organize a playoff game and move on. I believe we are capable of that.

