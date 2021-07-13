Jimmie Allen jokes he should win prizes for ‘being late’

We all have that one friend who is always “late to the party” and famous for being late for everything.

In a recent interview with Cody Alan, country star Jimmy Allen says he’s that friend, and if arriving at the eleventh hour were an Olympic sport, he’d take the gold.

“To be late,” laughs Jimmy. “But when I come, I’ll give you everything I’ve got. I feel like people would rather I be a little late and give you everything I’ve got than for me to be on time and give you nothing.”

Jimmie’s energy, positivity and track record with punctual arrivals is second to none. So does his ability to beat his competitors at a game of table tennis!

Jimmie kept saying that ping pong would be another Olympic sport to set his sights on.

“If I could sing as good as I can ping pong, phew!” yells Jimmy. “Watch out, Shay Mooney!”

Jimmy’s first children’s book ‘My voice is a trumpet’ is now available. Click HERE for all the details.

Photo credits: Getty Images.