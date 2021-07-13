Matt, Hood selected in 2021 MLB Draft





PHILADELPHIA The Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft closed on Tuesday and the University of Pennsylvania was proud to draft a pair of Quakers. Peter Matt , a 2020 graduate, was drafted in the 10th round (304th overall) by the Chicago Cubs and Josh Hood was drafted in the 20th round (586th overall) by the Boston Red Sox. Matt and Hood are the seventh and eighth players from Penn’s baseball program to be selected in the MLB Draft under W. Joseph Blood Head Coach John Yurkow , and 16 Quakers players have now been drafted since 1991. We are proud of the graduate of 2020 Peter Matt which was drafted by the Chicago Cubs today! Can’t wait to see you play in Wrigley, mate!#MLBdraft // #QuakeShow ???? pic.twitter.com/CBgGDAfXjq Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) July 12, 2021 Matt, who played as a grad last season at Duke, was a two-time All-Ivy outfielder for the Quakers, earning first-team honors as a junior and second-team recognition as a sophomore. His senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in eight games before the shutdown, he had an Ivy-high 16 hits and was second nationally with 2.0 hits per game. Before his Penn career, Matt played in 113 games, made 105 starts and hit .311 with four homeruns, 26 doubles and 80 runs scored. In his lone season with Duke, Matt played in 54 of 55 games, placing second among the Blue Devils players with 15 home runs and third with 65 hits and a .297 batting average. Duke won the ACC title on Matt’s sacrifice fly and scored the lone run in a 1-0 win over NC State in the championship game and played in the NCAA championship. We have a #PennPro shipping to Boston! congratulations to Josh Hood upon selection by the @Red Stockings in the #MLBdraft.#QuakeShow ???? pic.twitter.com/5xhgVwOVnq Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) July 13, 2021 Hood, who was sidelined this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the unanimous Ivy League Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Ivy at shortstop as a freshman in 2019. He started every game for the Quakers that year and led the team with eight homeruns and 25 extra-base hits while also finishing second in RBI (42) and runs scored (42) and fourth in batting average (.331). In the 2020 COVID shortened season, Hood started all eight games with SS and had 10 hits, six RBI, five runs scored and a .263 batting average. #QuakeShow

#FightOnPenn

