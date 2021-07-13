Sports
Cricket boss Manu Sawhney dumped in appeal against controversial dismissal
Dumped International Cricket Council (ICC) director Manu Sawhney has appealed his controversial resignation, sources say, causing the bitter dispute engulfing the sports board to reach a crescendo during crucial board meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
Sawhney’s short term in office ended with immediate effect after a decision was made at an emergency meeting on July 8. But Sawhney, who was hired in 2019 and had another year on his contract, will make his plea on Wednesday. by the same board that decided to fire him.
The ICC announced Sawhneys’ departure in a brief statement last week and said Geoff Allardice would remain as acting chief executive.
Sawhney had been suspended since March after allegations of workplace bullying arose from the findings of a workplace culture survey conducted by PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC).
As I first reported, Chairman Greg Barclay called a quick meeting, where no formal vote followed, but a few executives expressed concern about the process, according to sources.
Sawhney, who previously served as general manager of ESPN Star Sports and chief executive of Singapore Sports Hub, was sent on leave after the PwC report alleged alleged misconduct by the Singaporean, including targeted harassment of certain staff and physical assaults such as fisting.
He would also not have consulted properly with the board about decisions.
The PwC report was first distributed to all directors just hours before the emergency meeting, according to sources. Pressure on Barclay had increased to bring the escalating saga to the table after some board members expressed concern about the situation and were denied access to the report, which sources say cost $160,000.
As I first reported, Sawhney launched an extraordinary defense against those charges during his disciplinary hearing with Barclay on June 17, assuming he was the victim of a “witch hunt.”
He said he wanted the disciplinary hearing to be chaired by an independent person and not Barclay, who he said did not allow a lawyer to attend the disciplinary hearing, nor have it recorded alongside other grievances.
At a meeting late last year, in the wake of the presidential elections, board members stressed the need to conduct the PwC review “in a completely transparent manner and to ensure that it does not become a “witch hunt”.
But since then it had been quiet on the matter and eyebrows were raised when the issue was not on the agenda at the June meeting.
During his disciplinary hearing, Sawhney labeled the report a “general assessment of workplace culture and said it had only been seen by three board members, while four others received feedback on its content.
“There’s been a lot of silence on this matter. If you’re silent, you’re supposed to support the status quo, said an insider who was aware of the situation. “But they just don’t want to upset the wrong people.
Disharmony has been evident among the power brokers, with Barclay seemingly struggling to unite them so far, though it may be an impossible task given the vested interests in the board.
But Barclay receiving support from the board on such an explosive issue could be a game-changer for his government and the mistrust that has reigned since he defeated Imran Khwaja, a staunch board member and current vice chairman, during last year’s controversial presidential elections.
That election swung in Barclay’s favor as the drawn-out voting process continued after furious lobbying by India’s all-powerful Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) behind the scenes, according to sources.
Barclay was named by Indian media as the compromise candidate after surprisingly running for the top role on the back of major BCCI backing.
For some, that perception of Barclay was hard to shake. It is unclear what the BCCI’s stance on Sawhney has been, although how the allegations came into the public domain in March was also a subject of the extraordinary meeting, according to sources.
Amid the ICC’s annual conference usually held in glitzy venues but retreating to the new normal of Zoom calls, this ugly battle continues to rage.
