Sports
Local tennis teams end seasons with state championship matchups
By Kevin Stone, Contributing Writer
REGION – For two local girls’ tennis teams, the end of the spring season that almost never happened was unforgettable, win or lose.
The Advanced Math and Science Academy girls’ team took home its first ever state title with a 4-1 win over Manchester Essex in the Division III state championship match. That concluded a perfect 19-0 season.
Meanwhile, freshman Shrewsbury head coach Alesia Raczelowski watched her team beat the . reached Division I state title match before being swept by the now three-time defending champion, Acton-Boxborough. The Colonials finished their season with an 11-5 record.
For AMSA head coach David Gordon, who has been the coach since the program started just four years ago, it was worth all the uncertainty and struggle during the pandemic to see his squad celebrate such a great achievement.
The girls have been great teammates for each other as of March 2020, he said.
This is also a very competitive group of ladies, he continued. They took every opportunity to improve during the extended off-season and came fit and ready to grind this spring. They have earned everything this season.
He further commended AMSA’s outstanding and dedicated Athletic Director, Pete Jones.
For AMSA’s top singles player, senior Kirstin Hailey, words could hardly describe what the end result meant to her.
I had hoped the season would end with a state title, but I never thought it would ever happen, she admitted. It was so surreal to hold that trophy with my team after all our hard work and I’m glad I ended my high school tennis career with the win.
It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work from every member of the team to get where we were, she said. I am so proud of everyone because they push themselves and invest so much time and energy in training and competitions almost every day.
In addition to making history, AMSA is celebrating an award that can fuel future recruiting efforts.
AMSA is a great school with great athletics, so it’s really an honor to be the first team in AMSA history to win a state championship, Gordon said. The seniors have been here since the start of the program, so that makes this achievement even more special.
I think our program has built a strong identity at this point, he continued. We bring it in and support each other, work hard, play hard and make sure there’s lots of laughter and laughter. Hopefully people see that at school, want to be a part of it and support us. I would like to think that, outside of AMSA, we are seen as a team that is lively and always plays hard and fair.
In Shrewsbury, Alesia Raczelowski faced a lot of uncertainty as she found herself in a new situation, while also still navigating a pandemic. However, she said she was helped by a squad that got into her coaching quickly.
They were just so coachable, Raczeloswki said after losing the D1 state title.
The match was originally to take place in Acton-Boxborough itself. But as the heat hit the pitch, the match was moved indoors to Westfit in Westford.
Grace Gerber, Anushka Mukhopadhyay and Aanya Gupton made up the first three singles in the lineup, while Jenna Oliveri and Fiora Pu made up the first doubles team. Riddhi Gulati and Trisha Nikte formed the second doubles team.
Even though her team was swept, Raczeloswki said her team is just getting started after their under-the-radar run to the title match.
For them to hug me when I walked in and be so willing to learn was so wonderful, she said. We were a young team and we plan on coming back, but how they’ve handled the season and how they’ve handled this crazy morning of travel, they deserve all the praise in the world.
Sports – Community Lawyer
Sources
2/ https://www.communityadvocate.com/2021/07/13/local-tennis-teams-end-seasons-with-state-championship-matchups/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]