Local tennis teams end seasons with state championship matchups

By Kevin Stone, Contributing Writer

REGION – For two local girls’ tennis teams, the end of the spring season that almost never happened was unforgettable, win or lose.

The Advanced Math and Science Academy girls’ team took home its first ever state title with a 4-1 win over Manchester Essex in the Division III state championship match. That concluded a perfect 19-0 season.

Meanwhile, freshman Shrewsbury head coach Alesia Raczelowski watched her team beat the . reached Division I state title match before being swept by the now three-time defending champion, Acton-Boxborough. The Colonials finished their season with an 11-5 record.

For AMSA head coach David Gordon, who has been the coach since the program started just four years ago, it was worth all the uncertainty and struggle during the pandemic to see his squad celebrate such a great achievement.

The girls have been great teammates for each other as of March 2020, he said.

This is also a very competitive group of ladies, he continued. They took every opportunity to improve during the extended off-season and came fit and ready to grind this spring. They have earned everything this season.

He further commended AMSA’s outstanding and dedicated Athletic Director, Pete Jones.

For AMSA’s top singles player, senior Kirstin Hailey, words could hardly describe what the end result meant to her.

I had hoped the season would end with a state title, but I never thought it would ever happen, she admitted. It was so surreal to hold that trophy with my team after all our hard work and I’m glad I ended my high school tennis career with the win.

It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work from every member of the team to get where we were, she said. I am so proud of everyone because they push themselves and invest so much time and energy in training and competitions almost every day.

In addition to making history, AMSA is celebrating an award that can fuel future recruiting efforts.

AMSA is a great school with great athletics, so it’s really an honor to be the first team in AMSA history to win a state championship, Gordon said. The seniors have been here since the start of the program, so that makes this achievement even more special.

I think our program has built a strong identity at this point, he continued. We bring it in and support each other, work hard, play hard and make sure there’s lots of laughter and laughter. Hopefully people see that at school, want to be a part of it and support us. I would like to think that, outside of AMSA, we are seen as a team that is lively and always plays hard and fair.

In Shrewsbury, Alesia Raczelowski faced a lot of uncertainty as she found herself in a new situation, while also still navigating a pandemic. However, she said she was helped by a squad that got into her coaching quickly.

They were just so coachable, Raczeloswki said after losing the D1 state title.

The match was originally to take place in Acton-Boxborough itself. But as the heat hit the pitch, the match was moved indoors to Westfit in Westford.

Grace Gerber, Anushka Mukhopadhyay and Aanya Gupton made up the first three singles in the lineup, while Jenna Oliveri and Fiora Pu made up the first doubles team. Riddhi Gulati and Trisha Nikte formed the second doubles team.

Even though her team was swept, Raczeloswki said her team is just getting started after their under-the-radar run to the title match.

For them to hug me when I walked in and be so willing to learn was so wonderful, she said. We were a young team and we plan on coming back, but how they’ve handled the season and how they’ve handled this crazy morning of travel, they deserve all the praise in the world.

