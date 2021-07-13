Jets, S Marcus Maye not expected to reach long-term deal before tag renewal deadlineverleng





It looks like 2021 New York Jets Marcus Maye safety will play on the franchise tag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have not responded to Maye’s latest proposal and that offer has been withdrawn, according to sources aware of the situation. The news comes with 48 hours to the deadline for franchise-tagged players to strike a long-term deal — Thursday, July 15 at 4 p.m. ET — indicating no deal is expected to be reached. Maye will earn $10.61 million from the one-year franchise tender. Currently, eight collateral is on average more per year than Maye will earn on the franchise tag. Rapoport added that negotiations turned south weeks before the franchise tag deadline when the Jets offered Maye a deal averaging about 20 percent per year below even the tag amount for 2021, according to a source. Maye turned down Jets’ offer and had significantly more in APY and guarantees from multiple teams moving towards free agency. New York then marked safety, preventing him from cashing in. The Jets’ top defender last season, Maye set career highs with 88 tackles, four for losses, two sacks, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His two INTs hit a career high. The safety showed the ability to cover the rear and fly to the scrimmage when prompted. He may not be as dynamic as former team-mate Jamal Adams, but Maye proved last year that he is versatile and can play at any level. A secondary Jets who is hopelessly young and inexperienced and has no playmakers must maintain a talent like Maye. GM Joe Douglas insisted in March that the Jets intended to do everything they could to ensure Maye stick with Gang Green for the long haul. That plan seems to be falling apart. The Jets have 48 hours to straighten the ship. If a deal is not struck by the deadline, Maye will play on the one-year tender. Sides can only negotiate a long-term contract after the season. With the cheap safety tag, the Jets could play this game again next year and tag Maye, which would no doubt create a further rift between the club and its best defensive defender. The Jets secondary needs a lot of work right now and was mostly ignored in Robert Saleh’s first year. Maye will join that group in 2021, but the future after this season looks iffy. It’s hard to imagine a group as thin as New York’s underling losing a chance to secure its best player for the long haul, but that seems like where we’re headed.

