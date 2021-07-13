Football season tickets now on sale!







american football

Elon, NC Season Tickets for the 2021 Elon Football Season are on sale now. Preparations will continue this fall for 100 percent capacity at Rhodes Stadium with all relevant security measures and all government and university protocols. Elon will be one of the more experienced teams in college football this fall, bringing back 20-of-22 starters, including all 11 on offense, from the spring campaign. Also starting quarterback Davis Cheek , which missed the spring season, returns after leading the Phoenix to the NCAA Playoffs in 2017 and 2018. “We look forward to having our fans back in their seats this fall,” Elonon head coach Tony Triscian said. “The schedule will challenge our team, but our guys are ready to meet that challenge. With so many veterans, leadership in our program will be critical to our success and we are excited that our fans have the opportunity to continue the season. unfold at Rhodes Stadium.” Season tickets offer Elon fans the best price, benefits and seating. As a season ticket holder, fans are guaranteed to get the same seat for all five home games at the lowest possible price, along with email updates, access lines for season ticket members and more. Zone 1 $150* Zone 2 $120* Zone 3 $90 Zone 4 $40 Phoenix Hill $40 *Phoenix Club seating and hospitality are available for Zones 1 and 2. For information on these seats, please contact the Phoenix Club at 336-278-6750 or email[email protected]. Elon hosts Wofford to open the season on September 4 in one of the most anticipated games in recent history. Not only will longtime rivals from the conference meet on the playing field for the first time since the 2018 FCS playoffs, but Elon will also celebrate the 20.this anniversary of on-campus football at Rhodes Stadium. The 2020 graduating class will also be celebrated with the commencement of September 3-5 on campus. Elon hosts four CAA Football conference games, including Family Weekend on September 25 against William & Mary, New Hampshire on October 23, Homecoming on November 6 against Villanova and Senior Day against Rhode Island on November 20. Villanova game will also serve as Hall of Fame Weekend and a special celebration of the Elon Football 1980 and 1981 NAIA National Championship teams. Flex plans and single match tickets will be announced at a later date as the season approaches. Stay up to date with all the information about Elon football at ElonPhoenix.com. The Elon football team opens its autumn camp on August 5.

