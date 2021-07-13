Osakis School Board working on air conditioning, bus garage, tennis courts

The high school’s air-conditioning system will be replaced as part of the 10-year long-term facility maintenance plan, which was approved at the meeting.

Randy Bergquist

“We can cover the gym’s cooling under long-term facility maintenance if we call it dehumidification, but if we call it air conditioning, it’s not covered,” said district chief Randy Bergquist.

Bergquist said the system was recently looked at and a quote of “about $96,000” was received.

The current balance in the fund is nearly $400,000, he said.

“I think it can be done before the first day of school,” Bergquist said.

The school board also approved the construction of a new bus garage, for which bidding opened on July 1.

The garage will cost about $2 million, with drive-through doors and gravel work costing an additional $130,000.

It will be located on First Avenue East near Rush Street, a few blocks southeast of the school, land purchased by the school in March.

Through the drive-through doors of the barn, the buses can leave the barn without having to drive backwards.

Board member Justin Dahlheimer said that although the doors cost more, they will reduce the risk of accidents.

He added that the doors have features that would likely be added anyway.

“Money is important, but also coming back and fixing something you might want to improve in the future is much more expensive,” Dahlheimer said.

The facility will accommodate 15 buses and three vans, as well as laundry and maintenance areas and support space.

The school board also approved a plan to add five new tennis courts to the existing three.

The project would cost “nearly $800,000,” Dahlheimer said.

Bergquist said the expanded courts would be “really great for the community,” and that everyone would be free to come and play tennis or pickleball. The pickleball courts would also be a new addition.

Tennis tournaments would also bring people into the community, who would also patronize local businesses, he said.

Bergquist said the district will not require masks to be worn when school resumes this year.

He added that if parents of their children feel they should wear the masks, “that’s fine. We’re not going to use mask shame.”

Bergquist said parents contacted the district about the topic through a survey.

“(They) said they were done with the masks, and to be honest, I’m done with the masks too,” he said.

Bergquist said that if Governor Tim Walz were to mandate mask-wearing again, the district would have to reconsider the position.

“But I think we have a good plan of action,” he said.