10 UFA Wingers Your NHL Team Should Research





Bob DeChiara-US TODAY Sports For the past few days, I’ve been writing blog posts examining just a few of the many wingers available to NHL GMs in the 2021 UFA market, with the 13 highlighted players divided into one of two categories. The first blog describes 2021 first-time UFAs, the second, players who previously played for the Ottawa Senators. This list includes the rest of the best UFA wingers of 2021 – plus two guys who meet one of the criteria of the other two blogs. Montreal’s Joel Armia just missed the entry as a first-time UFA, and Detroit’s Bobby Ryan, who spent seven years in Ottawa, was just an unintended omission. So they will both appear here. Note: The members of this list are sorted by the total of 2020-21 points and not necessarily by their efficacy as 2021 UFA options. Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins Taylor Hall, the first overall pick in the 2010 draft, is the best free-agent winger likely to be available. Hall placed himself in the NHL elite in 2017-18 when he earned the Hart Trophy honors, but has struggled to maintain that form ever since; he missed 49 games with lower body injuries over the next season and has not replicated his MVP offensive output since. Despite a scorching first half in 2020-21, Hall finished favorably after moving from Buffalo to Boston on the trade deadline. He had eight goals and 14 points in 16 regular season games for the B’s, then three goals and five points in 11 playoff games. The 29-year-old left winger has made more than $50 million in his 11-year career but has only played in 25 post-season games, so he may want to stay somewhere he can win even if it costs him financially. For a deep dive into the 6-foot-1, 206-pound left winger, check out our Free Agency Preview Edition, where Matt Kalman evaluated Hall’s off-season prospects. Mattias Janmark – Vegas Golden Knights Originally drafted 79th overall by Detroit in 2013, Janmark found himself on the move before ever setting foot in the NHL when then-Wings GM Ken Holland sent him to Dallas on the 2015 trade deadline in a package for Erik Cole. Janmark then spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Stars. Like Hall, he became a UFA for the first time last season, signed a one-year contract with a non-candidate and was on his way to the trade deadline. In Janmark’s case, he agreed to a $2.25 million one-year pact with Chicago before Vegas acquired him for his playoff push. That was familiar territory for the 28-year-old Swede, who won two Stanley Cups with the Stars in the 2020 bubble tournament. Janmark missed the entire 2016-17 season with a knee injury, but was otherwise healthy in his five-season NHL career. Playing at a pace of 13 goals and 31 points for his career, he has produced solid possession figures this season apart from a 41-game blip with the Blackhawks. Janmark has signed three consecutive one-year contracts worth $2.3 million. That’s probably the benchmark this summer. Corey Perry – Montreal Canadiens Corey Perry, another member of the 2019-20 Western Conference champions, also signed a one-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 36-year-old agitator for Peterborough, Ontario, isn’t quite the player he was when he won the MVP competition in 2011 (and the Rocket Richard), but he still has gas in the tank. Perry racked up 21 points in each of the past two seasons, averaging just under 14 minutes a night with Dallas and Montreal. He has also progressed to the past two cup finals, scoring a total of nine goals and 19 points in 49 play-off games. Not bad for a man who looked like he was about to drop out of the league after Anaheim bought him out in 2019. Perry earned a base salary of $1.5 million in 2020-21 and earned $1.1 million of a potential $1.75 million in bonuses. He may have to go through with the incentive-laden deals, but Perry won’t have any trouble finding a home. Perry’s journey is explored in depth by Ken Campbell in Free Agency Preview. Mathieu Perreault – Winnipeg Jets The offense went dry for Mathieu Perreault during the four-year $16.5 million deal he just played with Winnipeg. But getting away from the expectations that come with the contract should be good for the 33-year-old left winger. Perreault — originally a Washington Capital and then a member of the Anaheim Ducks for a year — came to the Jets as a UFA in the summer of 2014, when he signed a three-year $9 million pact to join the squad. Despite missing 31 games with various ailments in his first two seasons with the Jets, Perreault had a stellar start in Winnipeg, scoring 27 goals and 82 points in his first 133 games. So in the summer of 2016 — a full season before his original deal ended — Winnipeg teamed up with Perreault for four more seasons for $4.125 million a year. He had 45 points in his career in 65 games in 2015-16, but has since gradually seen his offensive output dwindle. And the injuries continued to be a pernicious influence, as he missed two double-digit games in the past four seasons. Perreault skated in all 82 games in 2018/19 and all 56 games this season. Perreault has also seen his ice age diminish significantly in recent seasons, but still has overall positive results in limited opportunities. His 2019-20 season was a possession nightmare – something by no means unique to Perreault on the Jets that year – but other than that one bogey season, his chances of creating chances in The Peg have been great. Perreault is no more than a down-the-line-up player, but he can contribute offensively in no time (28-point pace over the past three seasons), and he’s no obligation in the bottom six. That’s all some teams can ask for. Alex Chiasson – Edmonton Oilers Case and point, the Edmonton Oilers. Alex Chiasson’s 5-on-5 play has failed to reach the “no liability” bar during his tenure in the City of Champions, although the 30-year-old right winger has been a useful power play presence in three seasons in Edmonton. Thirty-five of Chiasson’s 78 points in Oiler silks came on the power play. The power-play efficiency of the 6-foot-4, 208-pounder may now be obsolete with the emergence of the similar right-shooting Jesse Puljujarvi. Chiasson has earned $2.15 million each in Edmonton over the past two seasons. It’s hard to imagine not going to the hairdresser wherever he goes this summer. Sam Gagner – Detroit Red Wings Gagner transitioned to a wing role after entering the NHL as a central player during his first stint with Edmonton in 2007-08. He bounced around a lot since that first Oilers stint ended; he has since called Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton (again), and Detroit home. He will be 32 in August and has scored 15 points in 42 games this season. Bobby Ryan – Detroit Red Wings Wing Ryan was bought by Ottawa in September 2020 and bounced back quite a bit despite missing 23 games in 2020-21. He played at a pace of 35 points on a stumpless Detroit squad. The 2020 Masterton winner is 34, with a history of hand injuries, but a team could do worse with the $1 million he made in 2020-21. Joel Armia – Montreal Canadiens Armia matched Ryan’s seven goals and seven assists perfectly in 2020/21, although it took him eight extra games. He is a big body and produces solid possession numbers. Armia is not an offensive dynamo, but is a nice third line to have. He earned $2.6 million each over the past two seasons. Andrew Cogliano – Dallas Stars Gagner’s one-time Edmonton roommate, Cogliano, owns the seventh-longest consecutive NHL game series in history (830 games). He has missed a handful since a suspension ended that streak in 2018. Cogliano is 34 and has a three-year contract of $9.75 million. The Michigan product is still a capable bottom sixer. Nikita Gusev – Florida Panthers Gusev arrived with much fanfare when he came over from Russia for 2019-20. He scored 44 points in 66 appearances for the Devils that year, but fell out of favor and agreed to a contract termination mid-2020-21. He later signed with Florida, but was a healthy scratch in the playoffs. Time to return to the KHL? If not, his skill is tempting.

