Tails to Tell: Cricket’s Remarkable Bruce Taylor Story and the Race Against Time to Write the Book
Bruce Taylor would have turned 78 on Monday. It made for a bittersweet evening under the Basin Reserves Museum Stand, as his biography Tails to Tell was launched amid tributes from a whos who of Wellington cricket.
Author Bill Francis wrote Taylor’s extraordinary life story in 10 weeks last summer, his subject matter faltered. Just days after Francis sent the manuscript to Taylor, who approved it, he suffered his fourth heart attack, and the next morning, February 6, Taylor’s wife of 15, Annie, informed Francis of her husband’s death at Hutt Hospital. .
He was happy. The book had given him a focus and perhaps a chance to come to terms once and for all with some of the demons he’d dealt with, Francis wrote in the books’ postscript.
West Indies ‘Universe Boss’ shows he’s still got it, in a whirlwind T20 knock in win over Australia.
Taylor told Francis the day before he died that he planned to attend the book launch. Instead, one of his best friends Bruce Murray, and fellow ex-internationals John Morrison, Bruce Edgar, Ewen Chatfield and Evan Gray each grabbed the microphone to relay stories about their buddy Tails Monday night.
And what a life story it was. Chosen for New Zealand at 21 after three first-class matches, the powerful all-rounder from Timaru is to this day the only cricketer to score a century and take five wickets on his Test debut, against India at Kolkatas Eden Gardens in 1965.
Four years later, Taylor blasted an 83-ball century against the West Indies at Eden Park, which was New Zealand’s fastest in a test match for 36 years. He then played his last first-class match in 1980 in Wellington’s win over a mighty West Indian side at Hutt Rec, bowling beautifully without taking a wicket as Chatfield and Stu Cater did the damage.
There were also crushing lows after the cricket. Taylor was sentenced to a year in prison in 1993-94 after taking $368,000 from Dunedins John McGlashan College to fund a gambling habit while working at the school. He was previously a national selector. Taylor told Francis it cost him his first marriage, and he rarely heard from his two children since. We did a lot together as a family and were very close until everything hit the fan.
Taylor attended Gamblers Anonymous for two years upon his release. It was a gambling addiction. I don’t have any problem now – I was told it was a disease, but I couldn’t see it, he says in the book.
His right leg was amputated in 2016 because his heart problems were causing circulatory problems, and the Cricket Players Association came to his rescue with a mobility scooter and ramp near his home in Upper Hutt, as an eternally grateful Taylor told Stuff in December.
CPA chief executive Heath Mills initially proposed to Francis and publisher Ronald Cardwell Taylor’s biography, following Francis’ previous books on Mark Burgess, Bevan Congdon and Stewie Dempster.
At first he was hesitant to mention the lows of his life, but Taylor was talked around. Murray, who supported Taylor throughout his time in Rimutaka Prison and saw to it that he aided Tawa College’s first XI in his release, wrote in the foreword: His story, for better or for worse, deserves to be told.
Francis wrote in his introduction to the project: Tails to Tell reveals extraordinary cricket performance from a player who has been blessed with a gift that enabled him to enter the game through sheer force of nature. It also reveals an ebb and flow of life that few would wish to have experienced.
Taylor was known as a social animal and a loyal friend. Best man at his 2005 wedding, Richard Collinge, along with former teammates Murray and Bryan Yuile, supported him through the prison stint and aftermath as he made a brief return to cricket as coach and Wellington selector when the sport welcomed him back.
Yuile was also responsible for Taylor’s nickname, Haystacks. He made that dream tour in 1965 due to an injury to Gary Bartlett, then made his debut due to Barry Sinclairs’ illness on game morning. As the team flew to Mumbai (formerly Bombay), Yuile, looking out the window, said: Geez Tails, with your luck, if the plane goes up in flames, you’ll be fine – there will be some haystacks in there that you will fall into .
*Tails to Tell, The Bruce Taylor Story, by Bill Francis
Published by The Cricket Press
MSRP $40, order at [email protected]
