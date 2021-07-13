Broschardt Tabbed Next Bridgeport Central Football Coach

On several of his various college football coaching stops, even as a player at Sacred Heart, new Bridgeport Central football coach Tom Broschardt said, he loved the build process.

If you look at my career, I’ve always been part of teams where we had to sit and build a foundation, Broschardt said.

I’ve always wanted to build my own legacy.

Excited to announce that I have been named Head Coach at Bridgeport Central HS! Excited to lead the Hilltoppers! Want to thank you too @CoachBehrends and @StaplesFootball1 for my time there and wish them the best of luck in the coming year #FCIAC #GoHilltoppers — Thomas Broschardt (@CoachBroschardt) July 9, 2021

Former Hilltoppers coach, now Central Assistant Director, Dave Cadelina, said he sees a lot of football knowledge and experience in Broschardt, and an energy and passion beyond that.

He knows it will be a labor of love, year round, 24/7 kind of job, Cadelina said. And that’s what he’s looking for.

Broschardt was the head coach in 2019 for the cooperative between Trinity Catholic (his wife’s alma mater; Kelly Anderson was a basketball captain) and Wright Tech.

Trinity closed after the 2019-20 school year, and Broschardt was Staples’ offensive coordinator last fall. With no CIAC-sanctioned 11-on-11 football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wreckers played a few games in an independent youth league in Fairfield County.

Central had none of that: The school didn’t even participate in the modified 7-on-7, limited contact activities that most other schools got.

Derrick Lewis retired in early 2020 after two seasons as Centrals coach. Former Hilltoppers standout Christon Gill said he would be the next coach but ended up at… Old Farms of Avon instead. It was a bit of a wasted year.

When Tom came in, we told him this: Imagine we haven’t had a football and you start a new program, Cadelina said.

On the other hand, children have short memories. … Children from group eight, from youth football, they don’t know what was here last year. They come in with clear eyes and ready to play football. There are children in the building who want to play football.

Broschardt said his hiring came about pretty quickly once the process got underway. It became official last week.

He retired from New Canaan’s Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 tournaments on Friday, but didn’t actually meet the players, more to say hello to a number of other coaches (including New Canaans Lou Marinelli; the Hilltoppers start the season at home first. two weeks against the perennial state powers New Canaan and Darien) and see some of the competition.

I’m looking forward to meeting some players this week, Broschardt said. I’m concentrating bit by bit, one, building a staff, and two, enrolling children. At this point, they haven’t had football for two years.

The penultimate game the Hilltoppers played was November 15, 2019, against Broschardt’s Trinity Catholic team. It was the Crusaders’ last-ever win, 21-13 at Kennedy Stadium, the new home of Broschardts.

It hasn’t been that long since Central had football success. Under Cadelina, who is now an assistant director, it played in the 2004 and 2009 FCIAC championship games and the 2004 and 2007 Class LL playoffs, but just missed out in 2009. But the Hilltoppers haven’t played since 2012. than two games per season and have lost 21 in a row.

Broschardt hopes he can help rebuild, although wins and losses aren’t necessarily his primary focus, and Cadelina said early goals should be realistic.

I really see coaching as a calling, Broschardt said. It helps kids to go to the next level, go to college and get a better life.

[email protected]; @fornabaioctp