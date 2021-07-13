USTA Mississippi Junior Tennis Rally Highlights Lifetime Benefits to Sport





Hopefully, many of the young people who gathered at Cypress Hills Tennis Club on Saturday came away with the idea of ​​just how powerful the sport of tennis can be. The United States Tennis Association Mississippi Junior Tennis League Rally brought together youth from across the state for its sixth annual event that pushes camaraderie over competition and fully showcases lifelong implications of great educational pathways and good health. Last year we had the event at Wards Recreation Center, said event organizer Birlett Jelks. We rotate the event between Greenville and Jackson each year. Jelk’s cohort, SB Buck, worked with elementary school students early in the day, while Jelks worked with middle and high school students. Kids who have some early tennis experience will immediately benefit from talking to older children and young adults who have completed the USTA Junior program and used their participation in the sport to leverage scholarships. Twin sisters and graduates of Greenville High School Myesha and Nyesha Nealon both attend Hinds Community College thanks to the organization’s $10,000 Foundation Scholarship. The sisters are respectively majoring in accounting and biomedicine. Yasmine Colon, who graduated from Leland High School 2021, follows in their footsteps. I’m going to Hinds Community College majoring in interior design, Colon said. I’ve been playing tennis for about eight years. Chris Adams is entering his junior year at Mississippi College and transitioning into a leadership and organizing role for the annual rally. Since I’m getting a little older every year, it’s good to have young people like Chris around to take on a bigger role, Jelks said. But the sport of tennis is something that keeps me going and it is a sport that you can play at any time of your life whether you are 9 or 90 and avoid many injuries related to other sports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ddtonline.com/local-sports/usta-mississippi-junior-tennis-rally-highlights-sports-lifelong-benefits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos