Hockey Board Approves Indoor Training Facility – The Kittson County Enterprise





By Anna Jauhola

Hockey players will soon have the opportunity to train more intensively on and off the ice.

This spring, the Hallock Youth Hockey Board approved the construction of a dryland training facility specifically aimed at improving hockey skills. Construction could start as early as this summer.

One of the goals of our program going forward will be to use this space for extra practice, extra skill development, and just kid time when we don’t have ice age available, said Robert Carr, who served as head varsity coach for 10 years, also sits in the youth hockey board. It’s for them to keep working on shooting, stick handling and strength training.

The 60×40 foot building will be constructed west of the Hallock Ice Arena and north of the tennis courts.

There is also the option to add a locker room that doubles as a heating room should the board receive a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to build an outdoor track. The board applied for the grant earlier this spring and should hear in early July whether they have received the 50/50 matching grant. When they receive the grant, the outdoor facility will measure 100×50 feet and sit west of the training facility.

The youth hockey board has been building a training facility for at least three years.

I’ve been a big believer in getting this done because I think our hockey program will benefit from this facility, Carr said. From the young children to the high school program.

The Hallock Youth Hockey Program has allocated money for the building, along with the Bearcat Booster Club. In addition, many people and companies have contributed generous donations to make this a reality.

Board member Brett Sobolik has taken the lead in talking with companies to sponsor not only this project, but other capital projects the board has worked on.

Our last hurdle was the Zamboni we bought, Carr said. Now they also tried to go ahead with some future plans.

