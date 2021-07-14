Cricket at the cutting edge: learning to live with the virus

The trial is over and we are waiting for the verdict. Last weekend, one of the greatest experiments in recent sporting history took place at three locations in England: Wembley, Wimbledon and Lords.

It involved a crowd of more than 60,000 as Italy defeated England in the Euro final, 15,000 as Novak Djokovic climbed the record books with his 20th Grand Slam title (and Ashleigh Barty claimed her second), and some 20,000 who put together a hastily put together. Saw England beat Pakistan in a one-day international.

That’s almost a lakh of people whose immediate future will tell us something about our long-term future.

Brave or reckless

Cricket, sports and indeed humanity will have to learn to live with the coronavirus. So much we have learned. If sport, as we believe, is a reflection of society, then what happens in a sports venue could be a reflection of what could be happening outside. Whether the English authorities were brave or reckless will also be revealed. That could serve as a template for others to follow (or not) in the ongoing battle against the virus.

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has said he has reconciled to come back to life in a bio-secure bubble. He and his team may well have to play it safe when the India series next month, with the players feeling safe. The result of the experiment will be known before the first ball is bowled on August 4.

England have already had to field a new team after the coronavirus entered their camp ahead of the series in Pakistan. When there is tension in and around a cricket team, it is only normal.

In Sri Lanka, the start of the white-ball series against India was delayed by five days after the host’s batting coach and team analyst contracted Covid. The order of testing – isolation – waiting for negative report – returning to competition has become as common as wearing masks – social distancing – washing hands and most importantly vaccinating.

Ashley Giles, the director of England men’s cricket, summed it up when he said: We are fully aware of the risks and we are aware of the knife we ​​are working on all the time.

Cricket is played on the cutting edge all over the world; and only the absence of, or relatively low numbers of, casualties can be considered an endorsement of the decision to play.

Efficacy of the bio-bubble

The effectiveness of the secure bio-bubble largely depends on the people in it. Sri Lanka recently suspended three players for violating it during their England tour and ordered their return home. They were seen on the streets of Durham after a T20 International.

There are bio-bubbles and then there are bio-bubbles. Those in England and Australia seem to have kept the players safe this year during internationals (played in empty stadiums). These did not work as efficiently in India during the IPL when Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra were among those who contracted the virus.

The rule of thumb seems to be: less travel, constant surveillance, common sense. And of course discipline.

It’s hard not to empathize with the players and support staff being forced into the bubble to a) entertain us and b) bring some money into the sport and for themselves. It is difficult. But as we learn, eternal vigilance is the price we all have to pay.

County cricket was recently hit in England with the Derbyshire v Essex match being canceled after testing positive at the former camp. England’s new limited over franchise tournament, The Hundred, which kicks off on July 21, appears to be under threat as the squads are unlikely to be in bubbles.

England cannot afford to have a national player (most of whom have had at least one shot) being hit as the series will bring in around $100 million in broadcast revenue against India. The Indian team has had both shots.

The domestic season in India starts on September 21. There are 2127 games to play. Things like travel and lodging and indeed the bubble (if necessary) will have to be worked out in the coming weeks, depending on how the expected third wave affects the population. It’s a huge exercise.

That new phrase in the language super-diffuser isn’t one we should be turning to on a regular basis. Or ever. So if the crowds experiment in England went off without incident (something that won’t be known for another 14 days), the sport would have won hugely. And the experiment would have been worth it. If not