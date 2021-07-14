NIU football mini-plans now on sale





DeKALB, Illinois. Season ticket mini season tickets for the 2021 Northern Illinois University Huskie football season are on sale now as fans can purchase Victor E’s Four-Game Mini-Plan or Mission’s Three-Game Mini-Plan online at NIUHuskies.com. Both 2021 mini-plans offer fans the chance to select multiple games with Saturday’s October 16 game against Bowling Green, the “automatic” selection in both versions. Miniplan ticket seats are reserved on the West Side of Huskie Stadium. With Victor E’s Four-Game Mini-Plan, fans get the Bowling Green game on October 16 and then can select TWO of the remaining three home games on Saturday (September 11 vs Wyoming, September 25 vs Maine, October 2 vs Eastern Michigan) and one of November’s two MACtion games (Wednesday, November 10 against Ball State or Tuesday, November 23 against Western Michigan). The price of the four-game mini-plan is $107, which includes the $5 administration fee. To order the Victor E. Mini-Plan, CLICK HERE. With Mission’s Three-Game Mini-Plan, watch the Bowling Green game, select ONE of the three remaining Saturday home games (Wyoming, Maine or Eastern Michigan) and one of November’s two MACtion games (Ball State of Western Michigan) for $79. To order the Mission Mini-Plan, CLICK HERE. Season tickets for NIU’s complete six-game home schedule remain on sale and offer the best value, along with the same great seating locations for every game for West Side seating. Buy a minimum of four tickets for all six games through the Family Pack for just $90 per ticket (in Sections B and F) or $66 per ticket (in Sections A and G). The Family Pack offers a great option for any group of four or more tickets purchased together, whether the group is real family members, a work family, friends who are like family, or just four Huskie fans getting together to cheer on the Huskies! To see all ticket options and prices, and for more information on premium seating, see the football ticket page at NIUHuskies.com. The Huskies look forward to welcoming fans back to the stands at full capacity at Huskie Stadium for all NIU Football home games this fall, starting with the home opener against Wyoming on September 11. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will honor First Responders and Health Care Heroes, while also serving as a welcome back party for all fans. The game against Maine on September 25 is Band Day, while NIU are 114 . will lovethis Homecoming vs. Eastern Michigan on Saturday, October 2. The 2011 MAC champions will be welcomed back against Bowling Green on October 16. -NIU-

