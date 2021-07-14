ITA Academic Awards presented to Cougar Tennis Teams

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) 2020-21 honored both men’s and women’s Azusa Pacific tennis programs as All-Academic teams Tuesday. Both teams excelled in class, meeting the required team cumulative points average of 3.2 or higher. In addition to the team awards, 13 members of the Cougar tennis teams were selected as ITA Scholar Athletes.

A total of six Azusa Pacific women’s program athletes were honored, including: Katia Betancourt , Caroline Brooner , Hannah Mulbarger , Courtney page , Anna Savchenko , and Jacky Wagner . While a total of seven athletes from Azusa Pacific’s men’s program were honored, including: Leyton Drill , Ian Lee , Ryan Nuno , Caden Samkutty , Jakob Schnaitter , Sam Sippel , and Albert du Plessis . Each Cougar achieved an incredible GPA of 3.5 or higher during the 2020-21 academic year.

From the women’s team, Betancourt, a sophomore from West Covina, California, earned an average grade of 3.79 as a double major in Criminal Justice and Accounting. On the field, Betancourt appeared in 18 singles matches, finishing with a 6-5 overall record (.545) competing in the five and six positions. This is her third consecutive season that she has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Brooner, a junior from San Diego, California, recorded an average of 3.59 as an Allied Health major. The Sonoma State transfer was named to the All-PacWest Third team and ranked 13th in the West Region at the end of the season. She finished with an overall record of 24-8 (0.750) in singles and doubles. While at number 4 in singles, Brooner was 9-4 (.692) and 13-4 (.765) in doubles at number 2 next to partner last season. Jacky Wagner .

Mulbarger, a freshman from Woodbridge, California, recorded a marketing major average of 3.82. She did not participate in competitions this season, but practiced with the team all year.

Page, a junior from Wheaton, Illinois, recorded an impressive average of 3.77 points as an Accounting major. She competed exclusively in doubles competitions where she set an overall record of 15-1 (.938) last season. Page and her partner Madison Kane dominated at number 3 with a 14-1 (.933) record. This is her fourth consecutive season that she has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Savchenko, a senior from Limassol, Cyprus, achieved an average of 3.70 points while completing her English degree. In her final year of competition with the Cougars, she went 8-5 in singles at No. 2 and 11-3 in doubles at No. 1. Savchenko was named to the second-team All-PacWest for her efforts in singles while she was with partner selected in First Team All-PacWest in doubles Petra Ivankovic . The pair finished the year at number 8 nationally. This is Savchenko’s third consecutive season that she has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Wagner, a junior from Arnsberg, Germany, achieved the highest team GPA of 3.94 as a psychology major en route to the PacWest Conference for Women’s Tennis Scholar Athlete of the Year. Wagner’s on-court success shined in Cougar’s first-ever PacWest Championship, as she earned the Most Outstanding Player in the PacWest tournament for her undefeated play in singles and doubles. Her record of 16-2 singles (No. 3:15-2 | No. 2: 1-0) led to her First Team All-PacWest Selection. Along with Carolynn Brooner, Wagner also set a 14-4 record in doubles (No. 2: 13-4 | No. 1 1-0). This is her third consecutive season that she has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

From the men’s program, Bohren, a sophomore from Claremont, California, recorded a grade point average of 3.83 majoring in biology. On the field, he finished the season with an 8-6 singles record when he was selected to the third-team All-PacWest. (No. 4:8-5 | No. 3:0-1). Bohren and Schanitter were recognized as All-Americans in doubles and were named First-Team All-PacWest. The duo finished the season at number 3 nationally and number 1 in the western region. This is his third consecutive season that he has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Lee, a sophomore from La Canada, California, earned a GPA of 3.60 majoring in Business Management. Lee finished the season with a 3-8 ‘record’ in singles (No. 5: 3-7 | No. 3: 0-1) and was 1-0 in doubles. This is the second season that Lee has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Nuno, a junior from Sylmar, California, earned an average of 3.72 points majoring in Human Movement Sciences. Nuno along with partner was named to All-PacWest Second-Team in singles and First-Team in doubles Sam Sippel . He was number 10 in the final ITA West Region singles rankings and number 5 in doubles with Sippel. Nuno posted a record of 14-3 in singles (No. 3:12-3 | No. 2:2-0) and a 19-3 in doubles (No. 2: 14-3 | No. 3:3 -0 | no 2-0). In singles and doubles, the season finished with a record 33-6 (0.846 win rate) and racked up 17 consecutive doubles wins with two different partners in a streak that lasted more than two months. This is the third consecutive season that Nuno has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Samkutty, a freshman from Portland, Oregon, achieved a perfect GPA of 4.00 as an Applied Mathematics major. On the court, he finished the season with a 3-8 record in singles (No. 6: 2-6 | No. 5: 0-2 | No. 3: 1-0) and did not compete in doubles. matches. This is the second consecutive season he has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

Schnaitter, a junior from Wasserburg, Germany, earned an average grade of 3.81 majoring in Business Management. Schnaitter was named PacWest Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year and also excelled on the field during the 2021 campaign. For the second consecutive season, Schnaitter was named PacWest Player of the Year, finishing the season with an 18 -1 record in singles. The DII All-American achieved a final national ranking of No. 3 in singles. On the doubles side, he finished with a record of 17-3. Throughout his career, he has etched himself in the Cougar record books, finishing second in winning percentage at No. 1 singles (.957), third in singles wins at No. 1 (44), and winning percentage in singles & doubles (. 833), and fourth in singles winning percentage (0.928). This is the fourth consecutive season that Schnaitter has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

A freshman from Nuremberg, Germany, Sippel achieved an incredible 3.95 GPA majoring in Business Economics. In his first full season with the Cougars, he was named an All-American in singles after playing 15-2 (No. 2: 14-1 | No. 1: 1-1). He was named to All-PacWest First-Team in singles and doubles. Nationally, he was recognized as the ITA Rookie of the Year and ranked number 14. Sippel collaborated with Ryan Nuno , the clutch finished the 2021 doubles season with a record 16-3 (No. 2: 14-3 | No. 1: 2-0). In singles and doubles, Sippel posted a record of 31-5 and a win percentage of 0.861. This is the second consecutive season he has been honored as an ITA Scholar Athlete.

du Plessis, a freshman from Clovis, California, earned an average of 3.97 credits majoring in Business Finance. A true freshman, du Plessis competed in singles by winning 8-7 (7-6) and helping the Cougars in their 6-1 win over Colorado Mesa (March 6).