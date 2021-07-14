Local players selected for national hockey camp





Ben Nakata said it was incredible to be chosen as a finalist for the 2021 USA Hockey National Player Development Camp. Of the 240 Massachusetts players to try, only 17 made the cut. Two of those players are Nakata of West Barnstable and Josh Itri of Sandwich. “I had pretty high expectations and it’s very exciting to be chosen for this team. I knew if I worked hard enough I would come here, but I’m still a bit surprised that I made it,” said Nakata. The 240 players were reduced to 60 players and then to 30, who competed in an all-star game. The final roster was chosen from the all-star game. The 17 finalists were selected to participate in this week’s 2021USA Hockey National Player Development Camp at Northtown Center & Daemen College in Amherst, New York. “It feels good to be selected for this camp because I worked hard for this and I’m really excited about it,” said Itri. “I’m just trying to improve and get better at my skills and compete at the highest level during this camp.” Beth Itri, Josh’s mother, said their family expected Josh to make the top 60, but was surprised that he made the final move. “Our family has always known he was a great player,” said Beth. “That was the best I’ve ever seen him play in those tryouts, so he deserved it.” For the players born in 2006, this is strictly a development process. During this week-long camp, players are evaluated by the National Development Program, college and junior coaches and professional scouts in the field, 3-on-3 minor skill games and practice matches. 5-on-5. “For our age group, as we are younger, this year is just for evaluation so they can decide who they want next year,” Nakata said. “When you come back the next year, and if you make it again, they select you for a tournament team and you go to a tournament in Europe.” Nakata attended St. John Paul II last year and will attend Noble and Greenough School in Dedham in the fall as a freshman to play varsity hockey. “It’s going to be a lot harder because I’ll be playing hockey against kids older than me,” Nakata said. “I have to prepare a lot because high school is going to be a lot harder.” Itri played varsity hockey for Sandwich High School last year, but will play as a sophomore for Tabor Academy in Marion in the fall. “I just wanted to play preparatory hockey because it’s a very intense and competitive competition, and the academics there are also very good,” said Itri. Beth said that Sandwich’s hockey team was fantastic, fun, competitive and great, but that Itri wanted to improve his game. “Josh wanted to play at the next level because his dream is to be recruited into a Division I university,” Beth said. Please contact Courtney Jacobs at [email protected]

