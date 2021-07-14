Eight table tennis players benefit from High Performance Development Program – The Island





Sri Lanka Under-19 coach Dhammika Sudarshana will take charge as Batting Coach of the national cricket team with Grant Flower in isolation after testing positive for Covid. by Rex Clementine Sri Lanka Cricket has recruited their Under-19 coach to fill in Grant Flower, the national cricket team’s batting coach. Flower tested positive for COVID and is currently in isolation. SLC had other senior coaches to take care of batting such as former Test cricketer Roy Dias, former captain Hashan Tillekeratne, Ruvin Peiris or Malintha Warnapura, but the board chose Sudarshana, who joined SLC this year. Sudarshana is a highly regarded coach who has made Richmond College, Galle, the most successful cricket school on the island in the last decade. Many current Sri Lanka players have passed out from Richmond while Sudarshana was in charge. Some of those players are Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya Lakshan. SLC sources said Sudarshana was preferred for several reasons. He had apparently been in a bubble and this will be a short stint. Board sources indicated they were looking into Flowers’ role with the team after continuous batting failures. After the India series, he will likely be held at the High Performance Center at RPS. The new batting coach could be a Sri Lankan. With Head Coach Mickey Arthur and the coaching staff still isolated from Flower’s closest contacts, yesterday’s practice was led by spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunga, another dedicated, respected cricket coach. Arthur and the rest of the coaching staff will be tested today and if their PCRs are negative they will go to training starting today. The six-game limited overs run was pushed back five days after two positive cases were identified within the bubble. The players were tested on Sunday and all came negative. While India’s leading players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of the squad, this is still a strong Indian side with captain Shikhar Dhawan and deputy Bhubaneswar Kumar representing India in over 100 ODIs. Kuldeep Yasav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya have played over 50 ODIs. With Danushka Gunatilleke, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella suspended, Sri Lanka is very meager in terms of experience. Kusal Janith Perera with 107 games is the most experienced, followed by Dhananjaya de Silva with exactly 50 games. The first ODI will take place on Sunday. All games are played at RPS.

