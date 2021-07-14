Red Sox first round draft pick Marcelo Mayer wants to sign as soon as possible

It’s totally awesome, 18-year-old Mayer said Tuesday. It’s a dream come true, it’s something I’ve dreamed about all my life. Just to get the call from the Boston Red Sox, a franchise that is a winning organization and has a great front office and fans, is amazing. [Im ready to sign] as soon as possible.

Mayer is listed at 6 feet 3 inches, 180 pounds. His sinewy frame will need to add strength, as Mayer says he has never lifted a weight. He and his father, Enrique, wanted him to stay as loose as possible, but Mayer noted that once he signs he will come up with a plan with the Sox strength coaches.

Mayer grew up as a Yankees fan, just like Bogaerts, and his favorite player was Derek Jeter.

I loved the way he behaved on and off the field, Mayer said. So that alone made me kind of like a Yankees fan. And you know, I also love being a Boston Red Sox. I never hated them.

On his ideal timeline to make it to the majors, Mayer said he’s taking it day by day.

The main goal is always to become a professional Major Leaguer, he said. But I don’t have a fixed date. I know there are a lot of great players in the Boston organization and I know I will have to work hard to get where I want to be.

Math works in Barness’ favor

Some of what helped Matt Barnes reaching his first All-Star appearance had a lot to do with 92 percent. It helped match the things the Red Sox always believed in with the success he had as the teams got closer.

The Red Sox showed him the numbers for this season: Pitching coach Dave Bush and the staff told Barnes that he had a 92 percent success rate when throwing into the strike zone. Sox fans have heard this story before. Barnes has alluded to it a number of times.

But there’s a bigger talk about the art of throwing strikes. It’s easier said than done. Sure, it requires craftsmanship. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole said Tuesday that you have to tap into the mechanical component of pitching to fill the zone. But mentality also plays a role.

I think a lot of it is just relying on your gear in the zone, Barnes said, and knowing that your gear in the zone will play. You don’t have to dance around.

Engagement is key. When batters know there will be a pitcher near the zone, Barnes added, they get tagged in even more during the at bat. There is a higher chance that a batter will become too aggressive leading to chases on secondary things, in this case Barness curveball which he likes to bounce with two strikes.

This season, Barnes delivered a 36.2 percent chase percentage, the highest figure in his career with a minimum of 20 innings. Barness 52 percent of pitches in the zone are also career best with a minimum of 20 innings.

The mindset to throw strikes is one component. The mechanical component is another. But there is also perspective. Barnes raised Vladimir Guerrero Jr., calling him the best hitter in the world. But Barnes added that despite Guerreros’ .332 batting average, he still makes outs about 67 percent of the time.

Hitting is still hard, Barnes said. I do this and I get a positive result 92 percent of the time and he [still] spends 67 percent of the time outside. When you start breaking it down like that, it makes so much more sense.

Eovaldi get better taste of mix

From flamethrower to pitch mixer.

That is the career path of Nate Eovaldic. He can still make it into the high 90’s in speed, but the pitch mix is ​​what has separated the 31-year-old righthander from his previous years in the big league.

I feel like every organization I’ve been to has picked up a new field along the way, said Eovaldi, who has played in five organizations since his debut in 2011. When I was with the Yankees, I picked up the splitter, the Rays. the cutter. I always had the slider and the fastball. It just used them wisely in the game.

The curveball became more of a part of Eovaldis’ repertoire this year. It essentially plays as a change-up, a field that Eovaldi left after his 2015 season with the Yankees. The difference between his curveball now and his changeup then is that there is more movement change with the curve.

Hitters hit just .154 against Eovaldis curveball this year. He already threw it 285 times for most of his career in 103 innings.

The total number of turns and number of starts (18) are important points for the first All-Star. Eovaldi has not made more than 25 starts in a season since 2015.

It is a contribution to our staff, Alex Cora, as he manages us there, Eovaldi said. Especially last year from a COVID-19 season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.