UMaine men’s hockey team pulls defender from NAHL championship team





David Breazeale had the University of Maine at the top of his wish list for schools he wanted to attend and where he wanted to play hockey. He gets that chance. The 6 foot-4 215 pound defenseman will come to UMaine this fall after helping lead Louisianas Shreveport Mudbugs to the North American Hockey Leagues Robertson Cup championship. He had originally committed to play at Lindenwood University in Missouri, which plays in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. That league is not affiliated with the NCAA, but Lindenwood will transition to NCAA Division I hockey starting in the 2022-23 season. He has canceled his obligations to Lindenwood and will follow UMaine with a partial scholarship. He has also earned some scholarship money, he said. When I first started watching Division I programs, Maine was at the top of my list. The history of the program and the conference they play in are exceptional, Breazeale said. I’m really excited. It’s like a dream come true. Breazeale played in 54 regular season games for the Mudbugs, racking up five goals and 16 assists. He had 30 penalty minutes and was plus-28 in plus-minus, which awards a player a plus-one if he is on the ice when his team scores an equal or short goal and scores a minus-one as the other team a. He had a goal and four assists and was plus-five in 10 playoff games. UMaine will have a freshman head coach in former University of Massachusetts head coach Ben Barr, who replaced the late Red Gendron. Gendron collapsed and died on April 9 at the Penobscot Valley Country Club golf course in Orono. UMass won the league title last season. Breazeale, 21, a resident of Jenison, Michigan, said he was impressed with Barr, the coaching staff and the players. He feels the program is going to make progress and wants to be part of it. I’m going to learn so much from Coach Barr. He has coached many great players. And I’m also going to learn a lot from the players, he said. He considers himself a defensive defender. I’m proud of my ability to defend, said Breazeale, who wants to build more muscle and work on my speed and footwork. This is going to be a big leap for me. Shreveport coach Jason Campbell said UMaine is not only going to get a great hockey player, but also a great human being and a quality leader. He played three seasons with the Mudbugs and captained the team for the last two. He is consistent and gets better every year. He will continue to improve, said Shreveport coach Jason Campbell. He added more physicality to his game this year and it helped him improve. It has a metal toughness that is hard to find. He has good feet and can carry the puck. He is aware of what he is doing on the ice. Hes a good penalty killer, said Campbell. I paired him up with less experienced defenders and that hurt his attack. He has a good shot. And he will be a great locker room man, Campbell added. More articles from the BDN

