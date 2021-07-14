‘Tears started to run down my eyes’





Pro Football Reference’s deep math dive has uncovered unofficial pocket totals for countless pass-rushing mainstays like Deacon Jones, Alan Pages, Jack Youngblood and so on. Brown’s 23 sacks, which as previously mentioned came unbelievably during his 1978 rookie campaign when he won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, would unofficially put him half a sack ahead of Michael Strahan’s 2001 norm of 22.5. Strahan’s 22.5 sacks have always been officially recognized — and still are — as the greatest single-season mark in NFL history, it was often met with controversy when the record-breaker came on a play in which many believe Packers quarterback Brett Favre gifted him the top spot. Baker was one of many. “The conversations I would have were when people would come up to me and they would say, they would talk to me about Michael Strahan’s 22nd and a half sack. That was a problem for me, the way that went. That was a problem,” said Baker, who was a success in his post-playing days as a restaurant owner in Ohio. “Because Michael had a great year. To see that it had nothing to do with my 23, it just had to do with, well, why does he have to do that? Now it’s contaminated in my opinion and that bothered me.” Pockets weren’t counted as an official statistic in the NFL prior to the 1982 season. So Strahan’s record-breaking performance passed over former Jets star Mark Gastineau’s show in 1984, much to Gastineau’s dismay. But now there’s an unofficial argument with stats to back it up that Baker was one better than Gastineau and half a bag ahead of Strahan all along. After meditating on his patio when he learned of Pro Football Reference’s arduous research that led to his eternal recognition, Baker’s moment of zen suddenly turned into a lifelong emotion. In his career, no longer overlooked and understated, Baker now unofficially has 131 career sacks in 13 seasons with the Lions, Cardinals, Browns and Vikings organizations to deal with an official Defensive Rookie of the Year nod, three Pro Bowls and an All-Pro roster. Perhaps the hard work of Pro Football Reference will reinvigorate Baker’s Hall of Fame argument. Maybe not. But as the off-season days burn away leading up to the 2021 NFL season, Baker’s spectacular 1978 season has been realized how special it was. “You say to yourself, move on. And that’s what I did, I just got on with my life,” Baker said. For so long, Baker eluded recognition, as quarterbacks usually couldn’t. Now he has it all those autumns later.

