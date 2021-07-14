Notre Dame Football Recruitment: 2023 Scholarship and Eligibility Chart





As we begin to see the first pledges of the 2023 recruitment cycle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, we can begin to analyze what the roster will look like in 2023. While the focus is certainly on the 2022 class now (in July), we also wanted to see how that 2022 class affects 2023 and beyond. This chart should give you a better idea of ​​how Notre Dame’s football recruitment efforts will manage its numbers in the 2023 cycle. Unlike many similar charts, the players are categorized by their academic year. An asterisk indicates that the player is eligible for a 5th year . I’ve decided to wait for the asterisks for now. Basically everyone in the class of 2020 has an extra year, but figuring out who’s using the 5th (or 6th) year is too much of a mystery. Kyle Hamilton won’t be back that much in 2023, I can promise you that. While a handful of these players aren’t expected to return to Notre Dame in 2023, they may still be on this map until it’s officially announced that they’ll be going elsewhere. 2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th year Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th year quarterback – Steve Angelic Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pynea Brendon Clark run back – Jadarian Price Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree Kyren Williams Tight ending – Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman – Wide receiver – Amorion Walker Deion Colzine, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas Xavier Watts – Centre – Ashton Craig – – Zeke Correl guard – – Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler – Hunter Spears intercept – Joey Tanona, Ty Chan Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Andrew Kristofic, Quinn Carroll Defensive Tackle – Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason One, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu linebacker – Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie, Kahanu Kia – Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety – Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters, Khari Gee – Litchfield Ajavon corner back – Devin Moore, Jayden Mickey Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker, JoJoJohnson Clarence Lewis, Caleb Offord, Ramon Henderson KJ Wallace, Cam Hart Specialists – – Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) – Totals 2/85 (2) 20/85 (18) 46/85 (26) 61/85 (15) 76/85 (16) 5th year eligibility is not shown in this chart due to the COVID year. May be subject to change.

