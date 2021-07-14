Tennis in the Parks promotes the game | Sport

The start of a sport can often be a challenge. Whether it’s cost or equipment, there can be barriers, among other things. Tennis in the Parks tries to break through those barriers.

Working with local parks and recreation departments, the program gives youth and adults the opportunity to learn the game of tennis and hopefully develop a further love for the sport.

Tennis in the Parks, which has many programs throughout New England, is in Vermont for its third year and this year it has added Rutland to a list of cities hosting the program, along with Castleton, Barre City, Randolph and Winooski.

Karen Didricksen is Vermont’s representative for the US Tennis Associations New England region, leading the program.

My job is to promote tennis in Vermont, Didricksen said.

Tennis in the Parks does just that.

The basic program started with only a youth component for children in grades 1-8, but has grown into a session for adults.

This program uses modified tennis balls, age-appropriate rackets, court dimensions, and engaging activities to help players learn and play the game faster.

Each player who signs up gets a racket, ball and shirt, which they all get to keep.

Sometimes I feel like Johnny Appleseed handing out rackets, Didricksen joked.

The program in Rutland currently has 18 players in the two age categories. The Castleton program has 22 players.

Each session is led by a licensed USTA coach. The coach in Rutland is Jim Taggart, a resident of Wallingford, who works with both the youth and adult groups at the Rotary Park Tennis Courts on North Main Street.

All USTA coaches are background screened and must be qualified to a certain level within the game.

We’re just trying to get rackets into people’s hands and hopefully they’ll grow to like the sport and get into it, Didricksen said.

Often, parks and recreation departments have the facilities to accommodate such programs, but do not have the coaches to make it possible.

USTAs Tennis in the Parks tries to alleviate these problems with its own coaches and the equipment it provides to the players in the program.

The program also caters for its affordability. For a resident of the youth program it costs $60, and for a non-resident it costs $71. A resident of the adult program pays $70 and a non-resident pays $81.

The youth program began on July 5 in Rutland and runs every Monday from 4-6:15 PM until Aug 9. The adult program, for ages 18 and older, started on July 8 and runs every Thursday from 6-7:30 AM until August 12 .

Vermont is a small state, Didricksen said. We tried to expose tennis to as many people as possible.

For more information about Tennis in the Parks, visit https://www.usta.com/en/home/play/youth-tennis/programs/newengland/tennis-in-the-parks.html.

adam.aucoin

@rutlandherald.com