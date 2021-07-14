Tuition, laptops, VIP hockey tickets up for grabs in Miami Us vaccine giveaway





BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) – Miami University plans to encourage its students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with a series of awards. More than 80 prizes will be awarded, the university reported on Tuesday. The stimulus program appears to be replacing a vaccine mandate, which some colleges and universities have already announced for the fall semester. A bill banning vaccine requirements in schools is currently on the desk of Governor Mike DeWines. Full-time students in Miami at the Oxford and regional campuses are eligible as long as they have received at least one vaccine dose. They must upload the evidence to the university’s online medical portal. The draws start on July 20. There will be one draw per week until the end of September with multiple winners each week. Students can enter to win at any time during the prize period. No tax money or tuition is used to fund the prizes. Prices include: bursar credit equal to one tuition semester of in-state tuition and fees (max value $8,352;)

bursar credit towards a Miami meal plan for one year (max value $3,000;)

VIP box tickets for the winning student and nine friends to a hockey game in Miami;

cash;

laptop; and

bookstore gift cards. We are so excited to welcome our 20,000-plus students back to our nationally recognized Miami Experience this fall. We are planning an exciting, robust and compelling semester, said Miami President Gregory Crawford. As vaccination continues to be our most effective and most important tool in combating the spread of COVID-19, we want students to be vaccinated and report that they have received their vaccinations. Allison Haeger is a college student in Miami. We should personally be more grateful for the year, like my senior year personally, she said. So it will be really great. In order for those in-person classes to go without major interruptions, the university says they need to know the exact percentage of students vaccinated in case they have to follow the virus more rigorously. We need to know how much quarantine or isolation space we need in the residence halls, said Jayne Brownell, vice president of student life. If we vaccinate fewer people, we need to plan for more backups. Hence the incentive. The feedback we got from students said it should be worth it, explained Brownell. More information here. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please quote the title when you click here to report it. Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

