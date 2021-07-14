What makes China a dynasty in table tennis, especially in the Olympics – Sports News, Firstpost?

At the Olympics, China has won 28 of the 32 gold medals. So what makes China so dominant in sports? Firstpost Explains, with help from India’s best TT star Sathiyan

Atlanta 1996. Sydney 2000. Beijing 2008. London 2012. Rio 2016.

There is a common theme that runs through each of these Olympics. All the gold medals offered during these editions of the Olympic Games in table tennis were swept by one country: China.

When it comes to table tennis at the Olympics, China is a real dynasty.

Over the years, the Chinese conveyor belt has regularly spawned superstars. Stars like Deng Yaping, Zhang Yining, Liu Guoliang and Zhang Jike have passed the torch to Ma Long and Chen Meng, who will represent China in Tokyo.

China’s dominance of the paddle in the Olympics is so overwhelming that they have won 28 of the 32 gold medals offered since the sport was included in the Olympic program. And the gap between China and others in the Olympics is so wide that while they have won 53 medals, their closest rivals, South Korea, have won 18.

In addition, during the Rio Olympics, it was pointed out that as many as 21 countries had at least one naturalized citizen, originally from China, who participated in table tennis for them. A report in The New York Times stated that as many as 44 table tennis players who participated in Rio were born in China.

Fast forward five years, and there are currently four Chinese rowers in ITTF’s top 5 rankings in men’s singles and six Chinese women in the top seven women’s singles players.

So, what makes China so dominant in sports?

It’s no secret what China is doing, says Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, India’s highest-ranked men’s table tennis player en route to the Tokyo Olympics. They have a solid system. They have huge gyms (including China Table Tennis College, the world’s only college dedicated solely to TT and located in Shanghai). Table tennis is their national sport. They have a huge infrastructure in every city with a lot of coaches and so many players playing the sport.

Detour to success

Sathiyan says he’s heard people say there are more tables than players in China. That’s quite a statement, given the country’s table tennis federation estimates that there are 80 million people playing TT in China.

But it’s not just about infrastructure, he adds.

When a country is so dominant in a sport, the assumption is that it must be good in all age groups. But Sathiyan points out that Chinese players at the younger level are not really focused on achieving titles.

I beat a lot of Chinese players in the juniors. Many of them can be beaten in that age group. They don’t know the exact tactics. When I played as a kid, I always learned how to win. Indians want to win every game from an early age. But that’s not the way Chinese players are taught. They take a longer route. If a kid doesn’t win in India, he probably won’t continue in the sport. But that’s not the case in China, he says.

Simply put, Chinese table tennis players play the long, waiting game, from the gym to the provincial level and finally to the national team.

They have a solid coaching system. From beginner to intermediate, they focus so much on the technique and the basics! They have a system that they want all players to follow like a book since childhood. Coaches throughout China follow this step-by-step plan. Then they make a run for it.

When Sathiyan says: step it up, what he really means is that they are starting to dabble in tactics on the table.

At the intermediate and advanced level, they really get into tactics. Things like service and receiving service also fall under tactics. Like footwork. This takes longer. Then they teach them the nuances of the game at an advanced level.

And finally, at the national team level, the cream of the crop (20-30 players). There they will train very tailor-made for each player, he says.

Sathiyan says that on this player development roadmap, China has an advantage over others. He also adds that while many countries like Japan spend money on developing their elite players, China is actually spending on grassroots development and elite stars.

It must be a bit boring as a kid in China to play because they don’t get too many international competitions.

They don’t want their players to go into competition mode internationally at a very young age. When these players learn the nuances of the game and get tactics by the age of 16, they become beasts! They are almost unbeatable! The world is afraid of them, says Sathiyan.

Learning from the Chinese

Ask Sathiyan what Indian players can learn from their Chinese counterparts and he says: The technique of serving and receiving is something I’ve always learned by watching them. Indians do not attach too much importance to serving and receiving. We just want to play rallies and enjoy. The serve is the only trick you can control.

One aspect the Chinese players excel at is rushing their opponents, he emphasizes.

If the ball is hit even a fraction of a second earlier, the opponent has less time, he says.

Sathiyan confesses that it was only late in his career that he realized the importance of footwork around the table, an aspect he says the Chinese do not take into account. His estimation is that while Indians are tactically better or think better halfway through the rally, their Asian rivals are ahead in terms of technique.

The Chinese are known to push the boundaries when it comes to creating groundbreaking innovations in the sport, such as the penhold grip made popular by Guoliang and Ma Lin.

Is China’s dominance under threat?

In May this year, state-run China News Servicethe second-largest state news agency in the communist nation warned that the Tokyo Olympics demonstrated China’s unparalleled supremacy in table tennis threatened.

Their prediction of an impending crisis in Chinese table tennis was based on some shocking results seen at Olympic simulation events.

In one of the simulation events, players like three-time Olympic gold medalist Ma Long, a legend of the game, and Fan Zhendong, the reigning world No. 1, lost the men’s singles title to Zhou Qihao, the world’s No. 122.

In women’s singles, Wang Manyu, who, like Qihao, is not part of the Chinese Olympic team for Tokyo, beat World No 1 Chen Meng in the final to capture the title.

Can the Chinese juggernaut be stopped in Tokyo this month?

There may be glitches here and there. With the World Table Tennis tour, you will see more players from all over the world interacting with Chinese players.

Ask Sathiyan if a country can disrupt China’s apple cart, and he points to the host country, Japan, which has the world’s No. 2 Mima Ito in women’s singles and child prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto in men’s singles.

But I don’t know if they can break the Chinese dominance in the near future. Japan is close. But they are still miles away from the level of China! he says before turning his attention home. If things go in the right direction, the Great Wall of China could certainly be brought down in a few years, just as the Indians ended China’s dominance in badminton.