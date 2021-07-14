Rockies’ German Marquez shines with one-two-three inning in all-star debut at Coors Field





Germany’s Márquez has been highly regarded by Rockies fans for years. Many believe he is capable of being the best pitcher in Colorado history, as evidenced by the 26-year-old who has flirted with a no-hitter twice in his young career. Tuesday night at Coors Field, the nation got to see what the “Easy Cheese” hype was all about. Marquez pitched a one-two-three fourth inning in his All-Star Game debut, beaming the same dominance he showed when he posted a 0.75 ERA over his past five starts. “I wasn’t really overwhelmed with any pressure because it was one of those things where you go in, you hope it goes as well as it could,” Marquez said. “It ended up being a great experience.” Marquez came on 2-0 in the National League. His introduction drew a standing ovation from the Coors Field crowd, and Marquez recognized the hometown stalwarts as he stepped onto the mound. Before even throwing a pitch, home plate umpire Tom Hallion went out to have Marquez take off a white sleeve he had on his glove arm. The crowd, who thought it was an inspection for “sticky things”, hooted. But Marquez stayed zoned and then grounded out the first pitch by Boston third baseman Rafael Devers. With a fastball of 97.6 mph and his slider and curveball also effective, Marquez attacked the zone. Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien worked the count to 3-2, but Marquez grounded out to former teammate Nolan Arenado for the second out. Marquez trailed 2-0 behind third batter, Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez. But the righthander tore off three consecutive sliders to strike out Perez for a one-two-three inning. Marquez, whose wife and son made the trip to Denver from Venezuela, took off his cap as he walked down the field to applause almost as loud as when he climbed the hill. The righthander is the eighth pitcher and sixth starter in Rockies history to make the All-Star Game. The last player of the Colorado rotation to make the game was Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010, when he started for the National League at Angels Stadium in Anaheim. Marquez was under consideration by National League manager Dave Roberts to start the game, but Roberts eventually gave the nod to righthander Max Scherzer. Marquez was still at the center of the pregame ceremony when he caught the ceremonial first pitch from ex-Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning. “I was a little nervous when I caught the first ball from a man who has had such an amazing (football) career,” said Marquez. “I’m glad I was able to stop (the foul ball).” Marquez is 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA in 19 starts this year. He started shaky, with a 4.52 ERA through May, but has emerged strongly in 2021 as Colorado’s top starter.

