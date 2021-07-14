Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria reports seven new community cases; Melbourne Cricket Ground between exposure sites





World 14 Jul. 2021

A nurse performs a Covid test at a drive-through clinic at the Melbourne Showgrounds on May 25, 2021. Photo/Getty Images

Victoria has confirmed seven new locally acquired Covid-19 cases. Authorities confirmed the seven cases were linked to a returned family and a group of movers, both of whom were unknowingly contagious who entered the state from New South Wales. Four of the new cases are on the third floor of the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong, a western Melbourne suburb. The complex was put on lockdown on Monday, with authorities revealing that the infected move crew spent up to five hours moving furniture into the building and sharing elevators with residents. The movers also visited locations in Ballan and Broadmeadows before driving to South Australia and then returning to NSW where they tested positive for Covid-19. Another new case is a man in his sixties who visited the MCG on July 10 between 4 and 8 p.m. It was revealed on Tuesday that 300 primary close contacts had been identified in Victoria and linked to the NSW travelers. They were placed in isolation for 14 days. Earlier today, Victoria posted a new locally acquired Covid-19 case. The new infection was a known primary close contact in isolation during their infectious period. Victoria now has 19 active cases of coronavirus. 97 new cases in NSW, lockdown extended NSW registered 97 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and extended the Greater Sydney lockdown for at least two weeks. Related articles Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian predicted the extension was imminent and said it would be virtually “impossible” this week to lift the stay-at-home orders at midnight next Friday, as planned. Today’s new cases bring the total number of infections in the Sydney outbreak to 864. Of the new cases, 60 had been isolated during their infectious period, seven cases had been isolated during part of their infectious period, and 24 were contagious in the community. The isolation status of six cases is still under investigation.

