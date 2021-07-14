Petition for lifelong ban on racist football matches almost 1 million signatures | race





A petition to permanently ban racists from football matches has reached nearly 1 million signatures in just 24 hours. Football fans Shaista Aziz, Amna Abdullatif and Huda Jawad launched the petition on Monday in response to racist abuse against England footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho following the Three Lions Euro 2020 final defeat. It calls on the Football Association and Government to work together to ban all those who have committed racial abuse, online or offline, from all football matches in England for life. Since then, the activists have seen their petition go viral, collecting more than 970,000 signatures on Tuesday evening. To go over 1 million, we feel validated in our resistance to racism and that what we’ve been able to articulate is the sentiment held nationwide, said Jawad, a feminist and anti-racism activist. Abdullatif added: I hope [the petitions success is] as a hug to these players to say we really care about you, you really made us proud. The three women know each other through activism, but are all avid football fans and met for the first time since Britain’s coronavirus lockdown to see England face Ukraine earlier this month. All three said they experienced feeling unwelcome while watching football because of their race and gender. When I went to see England play at Wembley, I vividly remember being terrified, said Aziz, a journalist and Labor councillor. I remember one game, I even went to the steward at halftime and begged him, Please, can you seat me with the opposition? I was born and raised in this country, I am from this country, I support England but felt I had to get out of the English half. The temperament of the Gareth Southgates England team had encouraged the three fans that football was moving forward. The squad showed us something else, a completely inspiring vision of what young people can achieve, what a diverse group of people can achieve and what young men can be, said Abdullatif. They don’t have to be misogynistic, they don’t have to be racist. This is all up to us, we all have a part to play, we can all make a difference if you don’t make that change, nothing will change for the greater good.

