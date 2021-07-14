Sports
Herald Writer Nick Patterson Builds an Expansion Hockey Team
Getting inside Ron Francis’ head is both an exhilarating and excruciating experience.
The Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s newest franchise, are filling out their first roster next Wednesday when Francis, the team’s general manager, announces the results of the expansion draft.
And in anticipation of the event, I decided to go the extra mile myself.
A few weeks ago I stumbled across CapFriendly.com’s Seattle Kraken Expansion Simulator, an interface that perfectly mimics the conditions under which Francis will work. So I put on my general manager’s hat and got to work. What I found was that the process is much more complicated than I expected.
Let’s start with a brief introduction to the expansion concept rules, which are identical to the 2017 Vegas expansion concept. Seattle selects one player from each of the NHL’s 31 teams, with the exception of Vegas, which is exempt. Teams are allowed to protect seven attackers, three defenders and one goalkeeper, or eight skaters of each type and one goalkeeper, and players with no movement restrictions in their contracts must be protected unless they waive the clause. The Kraken must select a minimum of 14 attackers, nine defenders and three goalkeepers, and 20 of the 30 selections must be under contract for 2021-22. Seattle will have a 48-hour period in which it will have exclusive bargaining rights with unlimited free agents, and any one signed by the Kraken will count as that team’s roster. The 30 players must have contracts that remain below the $81.5 million salary cap, but they must also reach at least 60% of the cap.
Then I added a few of my own rules. First I needed protection lists, and instead of coming up with my own lists, I thought: The Hockey News was an equally good source for forecastsAlthough I made a few adjustments based on trades that happened after the lists were published – CapFriendly has a nifty one-touch feature that lets you use crowdsourced security lists, but I found some of those predictions unrealistic. I also decided not to enter into side agreements or sign unlimited free agents because it is impossible to know if the parties involved would be open to doing so.
So on to drafting. I decided to pick players I instead of trying to predict what Francis would do. That meant I was drawing for the ceiling instead of the floor. I wanted younger players who still have growth potential, rather than players who are more established but have already reached their peaks. This strategy probably won’t immediately result in the most competitive team, but hopefully it will lay the foundation for sustainable success. The bonus is that the younger players are cheaper, meaning there’s plenty of room below the free agent chasing limit, this year or later.
Simple, right? wrong.
I immediately ran into complications. The biggest was the need to select 20 players under contract. The type of players I often wanted were restricted free agents, and if the contract restriction hadn’t been in effect I might have picked 25 RFAs. But the limit was 10, so I had to use those slots wisely. In the end I picked some players, not because they were who I wanted, but simply because they were under contract. Indeed, I ended up with some players I swore in advance I would never touch.
Once I had made most of my selections, I realized I had done things in the wrong order. I was going to select team by team players, but what I really had to do was start goalkeeping and work backwards from there, because nothing will be more important to an expansion team than its goalkeeper. It didn’t matter if there was a great skater available from that team, if there was a good goalkeeper option I had to take it. So my first version quickly went in the trash.
All the while, I was juggling players and seeing how their selection affected the quota for specific positions and the salary cap. Does it make more sense to bring out this one who is under contract and that defender who is a restricted free agent, or vice versa? Can this attacker play centrally and is that defender a right-handed shot? There was so much to consider that my head felt like a tilt wheel, and I quickly wore the refresh button in my browser as I was constantly going back to make changes.
Finally, after spending hours agonizing over every little detail, I finally found a team that I was happy with. Is it good? I think it has a promise. There are some obvious shortcomings – it’s short of established scorers as most of them were on tougher contracts than I was willing to take on, and it desperately needs a frontline center – but there are a lot of breakthrough candidates in the 22-24 age bracket. Some of them should be fine, right?
In the end, I enjoyed playing GM, and I came away with more respect for the process. If it was that hard for an ordinary sportswriter sitting in front of his computer, I can’t imagine what it’s really like for Francis.
Your turn to GM . to play
Herald columnist Nick Patterson chose his team. Now it’s time to choose yours. Go to CapFriendly.com’s Seattle Kraken Expansion Simulator, choose your team and email it to [email protected] along with your name and city. He will share reader teams ahead of the reveal of the Kraken rosters next Wednesday.
Follow Nick Patterson on Twitter at @NickHPatterson.
