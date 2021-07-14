Football is my passion” | Alexander prefers football to technical career

Terrence Alexander describes his degree from Stanford University, the degree before he started his MBA in the state of Louisiana and yours truly stares back and prays it’s not too obvious how much my eyes are obscuring.

Just for the record, the new defense of Winnipeg Blue Bombers left Stanford one of the most prestigious universities in the United States after majoring in communications, with a minor focusing on symbolic systems in virtual reality, linguistics, computer science, and philosophy.

He started his own company during the pandemic after stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Guardians of the XFL. And here, during his explanation of what his company does, you begin to get a hint of the genius of the 25-year-old New Orleans product.

What I do is focus on web development, search engine optimization and graphic design, Alexander began. Simply put, I’m working on developing a website and making sure the systems work and the automated systems work.

When I have a client, the goal is to make sure they can communicate with all leads 24/7. From then on, I basically sell digital real estate to people. SEO Search Engine Optimization allows me to get your business seen by as many people as possible who are looking for exactly what you offer, instead of advertising it to everyone. We take metadata and just advertise to the people who are directly looking for what you serve or offer.

For example, one of Alexander’s clients has developed a company that supplies CBD cannabidiol to women with severe PMS symptoms. He is focused on helping other smaller start-ups and community-based businesses and organizations grow their businesses to better serve their customers.

His client base is growing and, frankly, Alexander could be sitting behind a desk right now growing his business or working anywhere in the US with a number of cybersecurity companies that offered him jobs even before he graduated from Stanford.

Six-figure jobs, it’s worth mentioning.

One of the most frequently asked questions from any new Blue Bombers recruit is about the road they took to get here: who scouted them, what NFL camps they were in, their college background, etc.

The question we asked Alexander is: why he is here, as a very lucrative engineering career awaits him.

I’m here to play ball, man, he said. Football is my passion. It’s what I absolutely love. Football will leave you before you leave football. I know that. But until it leaves me, it will have to work hard to leave me, because I’m not leaving, I’ll tell you. If football wants to leave me, it will be a struggle.

It is true here that it is suggested that having the window to play football only open so long to an athlete may be the reasoning behind Alexander’s continued pursuit of his athletic dream.

And his answer offers more insight into his passion for both football and the tech industry.

If I had a wish I would like to be like a real Ironman and this is the best way to do it, explained Alexander. First, I want to make sure I can prove that I can be as dominant as possible physically. I want to maximize what I can do physically. Then it will all continue mentally.

I don’t know if you like comic books, but think of all the superheroes. For me, Ironman is the greatest superhero because he had no superpowers, but his intelligence and his passion were his foundation to give him enough money to do what he wanted to do.

In my mind, the mental aspect is the greatest superpower you can have.

A Tony Stark in cleats and shoulder pads perhaps?

Tony Stark all the way, Alexander said with a grin. I want to embody that as much as possible and make it real.

There are more layers to Alexander’s journey that make it much more fascinating. Born with a speech impediment, he didn’t really speak until 5th grade.

Oh, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005 drove his family out of their home.

The house was flooded, a tree fell on our house, he said. We had to evacuate to Baton Rouge for four months and then to San Antonio for a year. When we got back, there was actually no one there, so we were homeschooled for about a year.

I had to grow up pretty quickly. I couldn’t really talk when I was young because I had a speech impediment. People thought I couldn’t speak or they had no idea what I was saying when I spoke. I attended lectures from birth to fifth grade. So my mom became a speech therapist to help me talk.

It taught me that you can work for anything. If she changed her whole life for me and I couldn’t talk, I would have to do the same for someone else. From that moment on I grew out of it. It was like, if I can change this, what else can I change?

Yes, the pieces for a gripping Hallmark Channel movie of the week are all here.

It’s all about taking that next step and continuing to take that next step, he said. You can fall, but how many times do you get back up?

Losses are like lessons. It’s up to you to see it as a loss or to see it as a lesson. I like lessons, but I don’t like losing. So I fight for everything I want and try to make everything as positive as possible.