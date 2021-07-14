Youth tennis players Aberdeen shine at CC Lee Tennis Tournament





Sunny conditions made for a great comeback as the CC Lee Tennis Tournament, an annual event hosted by the Hub City, resumed play on the Northern State and Melgaard Park courses. After a one-year hiatus, the two-day event kept the same format of two divisions, boys and girls, with approximately 60 players, ages 12-18. Area athletes made their mark in the championship rounds with multiple teammates facing each other. Aberdeen Central juniors Alice Vogel and Emily Ringgenberg faced each other in the final for the 16 and under age group. Central’s newly graduated Zach Gonsor met up-and-coming senior Gabe Goetz in the finals for the group aged 18 and under. Both couples joined forces in the doubles of their respective age groups. Results (ongoing): Boys 12 and under singles SF Tennant def. Star, 2-6, 6-4, 10 SF Weideman def. Pederson, 6-2, 6-0 Q Cooper Star bye Q Aric Tennant def. Jackson Isaac, 6-0, 6-2 Q Dawson defeats Pederson. Zayne Fast Horse, 6-4, 6-1 Q Ryker beats Weideman. Lucas Meester, 6-0, 6-0 14 and under singles SF Zerr def. Danes, 6-1, 6-0 Q Alexander Coming final. Pederson, 6-3, 6-1 Q Jacob Meester def. Wyatt Kiesz, 6-1, 6-1 Q defeats Mika Dannen. Cowboy Haskell, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 Q defeats Aiden Zerr. Coen Vogel, 6-0, 6-0. RR Gannon defeats Pederson. Countries Appl, 6-4, 6-0 Consolation: Appl def. Bird, 10-5. 14 years and younger doubles Q Pederson-Hofer def. Master-Master, 6-3, 6-0 SF Lust Tennant def. Boelke-Komst, 2-6, 6-2, (10-3) SF Pederson-Hofer def. Vogel-Kiesz, 6-3, 6-0 16 and under singles SF Hayden def. Riggs, 6-1, 6-0 SF Hofer def. Hellwig, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 Q Sam Hayden, bye Q beats Jack Riggs. Gannon May, 6-1, 6-0 Q defeats Mitchell Hofer. AJ Prehn, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 Q Cason Hellwig, bye 16 and under doubles Q Riggs-Gogue def. May-Frohling, 6-0, 7-5 Q Prehn-Hellwig def. May Frohling, 6-1, 6-3 18 and under singles SF Goetz def. Vote, 6-0, 6-1 SF Gonsor def. M. Coming, 6-0, 7-5 Q Gabe Goetz def. David Coming, 7-5, 4-6, (10-7) V Paul Vocu def. Andrew Withuski, 6-0, 6-3 Q beats Zach Gonsor. Jacob Bartels, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, (10-6) Q Matthew Comings def. Douglas Burvee, 6-0, 3-6, (13-11) Consolation: D. Coming final. Withuski, 10-1; Burvee for sure. Bartels, 10-8. 18 years and younger doubles Q Gonsor-Goetz def. Coming Burvee, 6-0, 6-2 Q Bartels-Comings def. Vocu Ahlberg, 6-0, 6-2 girls 14 and under singles SF Knee def. Tennant, 6-2, 6-1 SF Comstock def. O’Keefe, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 Q Avery Tennant def. Riley OKeefe, 6-2, 6-3 V Julia Knee def. Sierra DeWitt, 6-0, 6-0 Q Reese Comstock def. River Haskell, 6-4, 6-0 Q Addison OKeefe def. Raley Haskell, 6-3, 6-0. Consolation: CS R. OKeefe def. DeWitt, 10-2 CS River Haskell def. Raley Haskell, 10-2 14 years and younger doubles SF OKeefe-Knee def. Comstock-OKeefe, 6-2, 6-3 SF Haskell-Haskell def. Tennant-DeWitt, 7-6, 6-3. 16 and under singles SF Ringgenberg def. Douglas, 6-0, 6-2 SF Vogel def. Coming, 6-3, 6-2, 10-4 Q defeats Livia Douglas. Olivia Geier, 6-2, 6-4 Q Alice Vogel def. Sage DeWitt, 6-2, 6-2 Q defeats Emily Ringgenberg. Jenna Joachim, 6-1, 6-0 Q Douglas def. Carly Comstock, 6-2, 6-3 Q Vogel def. Kyree Lacina, 6-0, 6-2 Q Elizabeth Comings def. Katherine Kretchman, 6-2, 6-1 Consolation: CS Comstock def. DeWitt, 10-0 18 and under singles Holly German final. Kiannah Freddie, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 Phoebe beats Olson. Freddie, 6-0, 6-0 Olson def. Holly German, 6-0, 6-0 18 years and younger doubles SFVogel-Ringenberg def. Douglas Comstock, 6-2, 6-3 SF Joachim-Galvin def. Kretchman Barnett, 4-6, 6-2, (10-2) Q Douglas-Comstock def. Geier-Freddie, 6-1, 6-0 Q Jochim-Galvin def. Lacina-German, 6-4, 6-2 Q beats Kretchman-Barnett. DeWitt-DeWitt, 6-4, 6-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aberdeennews.com/story/sports/2021/07/13/aberdeen-youth-tennis-players-shine-cc-lee-tennis-tournament/7954351002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos