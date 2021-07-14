3 days later, no idea of ​​stolen car from Punjab hockey chief coach: The Tribune India





Jalandhar, July 13 Three days after Punjab hockey head coach Olympian Rajinder Singh’s car was stolen from outside Guru Gobind Singh stadium, Surjit Hockey Society general secretary Iqbal Singh Sandhu urged the District Magistrate (DM) and Commissioner of police (CP) to issue orders under Article 144 of the CrPC to enable the investigating officer (IO) to obtain CCTV images of private institutions or homes. The development took place after police were unable to locate the missing car. Sandhu, who is also a former additional district magistrate, Ludhiana, said the (Swift) car of Punjab hockey chief coach Olympian Rajinder Singh (Dronacharya Awardee) was stolen from outside the local Guru Gobind Singh stadium on July 10 while he was training. used to be. The owner of the house, whose surveillance camera is only 10 meters from the scene of the incident, did not cooperate with the police and refused to show his surveillance images. “Previously, machine parts of three air conditioners installed at Surjit Hockey Society were stolen three times from the same place and the same owner of the house did not allow the police to search CCTV footage,” Sandhu added. He further said that every citizen was obliged to assist the police in the investigation and detection of crimes and also to collect scientific evidence in the form of CCTV footage, resulting in the conviction of the perpetrators in court, but in the absence of a legal order. , the investigation The officer did not view the CCTV recorder installed in private institutions and private homes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/3-days-on-no-clue-of-stolen-car-of-punjab-hockey-chief-coach-282960 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

