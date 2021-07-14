Phillies JT Realmuto, Zack Wheeler shine for NL at Shohei Ohtanis two-way All-Star Game show





The odds that Tuesday night’s 91st All-Star Game would become a Philadelphia story were long for many reasons. Regardless of the outcome and whichever player emerged as MVP at Coors Field in Denver, this game would always be about Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar from Japan who sparked the spirit of Babe Ruth this season. However, Phillies-catcher JT Realmuto and ace Zack Wheeler had their moments as the National Leagues lost 5-2 that extended the American Leagues winning streak to eight games. With the American League leading 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Realmuto reached out and hit a solo home run on the opposite field on a 98-mph sinker by Detroit left-handed Gregory Soto. It was the first Phillies home run in an All-Star Game since Mike Schmidt connected with Rollie Fingers in the 1981 game. It was also Realmutos’ first hit in his three All-Star Game appearances. He had walked twice in 2018 while representing the Miami Marlins, but was hitless in his next three ASG at bats, including a strikeout against Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox that ended the second inning on Tuesday-evening. Realmuto left the game after the fifth inning. Wheeler, meanwhile, didn’t come into play until the top of the ninth, but looked just like the ace he’s been for the Phillies this season. With a runner on third base and two outs, Wheeler needed only three pitches — two 100mph fastballs and an annoying slider — to knock Oaklands out of Matt Olson and end the American League threat. Even though Ohtani didn’t do anything spectacular, this was his night. The idea that one man could be the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter for the American League was unfathomable before Ohtani left the Nippon Ham Fighters and signed with the Los Angeles Angels in December 2018. And in this, his fourth season in the big league, Ohtani proves that he can be an All-Star starting pitcher and a superstar hitter at the same time. Even Ruth had to give up one (pitching) to become the other (perhaps the best hitter of all time). Fox prepared for Ohtanis’ coming out party in front of a national TV audience, delivering a cartoon image that compared the 26-year-old to a unicorn and a superhero before showing a likeness of Ruth winking at the player known as Showtime. Yes, that surprises everyone, said San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. when asked about Ohtani during an in-game interview. You want to see the legend of Babe Ruth and this man started on the same path. Hopefully he stays healthy and keeps it up. Ohtani, facing Washington’s Max Scherzer, was robbed of a single by Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier in the top of the first inning, then threw a scoreless bottom of the first by eliminating Tatis, Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado. He later grounded out in the third before being eliminated for a pinch-hitter in the fifth. The biggest early highlight came from Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the games MVP, who hit a 468-foot home run to give the American League a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Ohtani, fitting on his night, eventually became the winning pitcher.

