Search for new football coach for Rifle High School
Rifle High School football coach Todd Casebier came, saw, and conquered the 2021 season.
Faced with a very difficult decision to continue his coaching career at Rifle or to seek a job closer to family, Casebier made the move to the family.
Casebier, who was hired as the head football coach of Rifle High School just months before the 2021 high school football season began in the spring due to COVID-19, will start next season as the head coach for Durango High School.
It was a very tough decision because Rifle has been nothing but good for both (my wife) Patty and me, Casebier said. We have family in Durango, and that was a big consideration. We just had to make a decision based on where we are in our careers and where our family is in age.
We just felt it was the best move, but a very difficult decision.
The Rifles season was nothing but chock full of ups, downs and outright setbacks.
The Bears, already burdened by the abrupt departure of former former head coach Damon Wells last winter, were briefly coachless until early January. But call it luck or fate, Casebier took over and eventually led the Bears into a Cinderella season.
It was by no means the best regular season. After taking a few easy wins over Coal Ridge and Aspen, the Bears suffered a heavy loss against a dominant Basalt team. Two weeks later, cross-county rival Glenwood Springs, a team the Bears hadn’t defeated in years, defeated their western Garfield County foe 22-15.
But with a strategic, ground-and-pound offensive game plan, the Bears would win four straight bouts, including a spectacular 35-34 win against The Classical Academy for the 3A state title.
It was Casebiers’ second state title win in his career.
Casebier, a Palisade native who attended Fort Lewis College in Durango and eventually served as Durango’s assistant coach for seven years, won a state title as head coach for Palisade in 2003.
Casebier eventually took the helm at Montrose, leading the Indians to a state title game in 2014. He also coached Fruita Monument and Castle View before arriving at Rifle.
So where exactly does Casebier’s absence leave Rifle High School and the 17 returning seniors for next season? They currently do not have a coach whose career now has a whopping 201-73 record and two state titles.
I will say that leaving (Rifle) was one of the hardest coaching decisions I’ve ever had to make for me, Casebier said. Because I feel like that team was good enough to repeat. Of course, there are many things that have to go your way. But yeah, that’s a team that is capable of playing for a state championship, and I know they will go on and do great things.
The Durango head coach position was offered just a few weeks ago, Casebier said.
There is nothing easy about these situations, and there is always a lot more to it than just football, he said.
Garfield Re-2 Director of Communications Theresa Hamilton said RHS is currently looking for a new head coach.
I believe Rifle High School and (Director John Arledge) have put together a committee and are conducting interviews, but I don’t know if they’ve made a selection yet, Hamilton said.
With the first game of the season scheduled for August 27 against Palisade, Hamilton said the district is aiming to hire a new coach as soon as possible.
Asked to leave one last message to Rifle Football, Casebier emphasized the mental stamina of his former teams more than anything else.
That the character and eagerness with which they played is why they are state champions, he said. And as a coach it was a pleasure to be a part of it, but they deserved it. And whatever they do next fall, they have to start earning it again. They are good enough to be a great football team.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or [email protected]
