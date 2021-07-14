Sports
CSR tennis tournament shows new look at Dubuque Golf & Country Club | Local sports
The Mississippi Valley Open held its 52nd tournament last summer despite the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation, as well as ongoing renovations at its home venue, the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Needless to say, it feels good to be back to normal this week for the 53rd edition of Dubuques’ premier tennis tournament, with the juniors serving the opening action on Tuesday. Most juniors’ finals are held today, this weekend the adults are in charge.
Some say change is good, but everything is new, which is great, said MVO tournament director Dishon Deering, now in his seventh year in the role. We have new software for registration and now we have new jobs with four outside and two inside. Everyone is amazed by the beauty of the courses and the covered lodge. Now we also have air conditioning. Everyone enjoys the change. It’s great to be back.
With face coverings no longer needed in the midst of the summer heat, and a $3.5 million renovation project nearing completion at the country club, the MVO is back up and running and looking better than ever.
Founded in 1969, the MVO was the only high-level tennis tournament in the state last year, modified with lower enrollments and home to Dubuque Wahlert High School.
We were grateful to the tennis community in Eastern Iowa, who received calls from across the state to please hold this tournament, Deering said. We were just grateful to continue serving not just the Dubuque community, but the entire tennis community in the state of Iowa. It brings great pride and joy to do so. That’s why children, and children’s children, and children’s children, continue to play in this tournament. I have seen many generations and hopefully more generations.
And this year, players will enjoy the country club’s updated, state-of-the-art amenities.
During the application process for this position in the summer of 2017, the hiring committee at the time had a goal in mind of trying to become more of a year-round facility, said Dubuque Golf & Country Club General Manager Lance Martin, who previously held the same role at the Janesville Country Club in Wisconsin. Engage year-round membership. We started that process to see what was viable.
It started with the courts, and while still the same number as before with six, now two are inside and two more have been built on top of the covered facility using plexipad. Three official pickleball courts were also added, as the new additions cover 14,000 square feet on the left side of the club’s pool.
We called it Project 365 and its purpose was to use the club year round, said Martin. One of the components was tennis all year round. Our tennis facilities hadn’t seen an upgrade in about 30 years, so local contractor Ed Tschiggfrie and I saw the opportunity to construct a bunker, a building that could support courts both above and below. With his company’s many years of experience, he was the chief designer of that building.
The Australian Open was played on plexi-cushion courts for a long time. It’s an 11-layer rubber coating that goes on there and that only gives a little bit. It’s good for the players and good for their joints.
The indoor tennis courts can go a long way in helping prep tennis players improve their game during the off season.
It’s interesting to move from what we had to what we have now, said tennis and racquet sports club director Pete Moldenhauer, who also served as Dubuque Seniors boys co-coach last spring. Adding two indoor courts to Dubuque is very big. Hopefully it’s a big compliment to what Fred Bissell has to offer at Alpine (Tennis & Fitness). Having two extra indoor courts can be a game changer for the league level here in Dubuque.
Also, don’t underestimate the importance of the pickleball courts.
Pickleball is a hot ticket right now, Martin said. You can play pickleball on those courts, the two lower outdoor courts and the two indoor courts, and at any time we can have seven active pickleball courts. Pickleball makes up about 35-40% of our racket sports. It’s very warm.
Overseeing the courses is a brand new building called The Lodge which houses the tennis offices, indoor putting greens and three high-tech golf simulators, along with a full bar for golfers to enjoy during the winter months.
We wanted to play golf all year round, said Martin. We use TrackMan simulators and TrackMan is essentially the bar for simulator companies out there. That’s what we offer with the membership. It is only part of their dues without rental fees.
The renovation project also included improved drainage around the facility, new fire pits and outdoor seating, heating on porches, and a remodeled parking lot with nearly 25 additional parking spaces.
It’s been fruitful for our membership, said Martin. We have returned to the type of membership that we haven’t seen here since the 1980s. The club then had about 640 memberships, and now we’re back over 600, which is great. This is how we finance everything we do.
Many in the tennis community felt the CSR couldn’t get any better, but a visit to the revamped country club should convince them otherwise.
Its very interesting and exciting to watch, said Charlie Vandermillen, a fourth-year instructor at the club and Wahlert grad who picked No. 4 at St. Norbert College as a freshman last season. I’m really happy that tennis is back here in a positive way and hopefully it will influence the future generation of tennis players to be more successful and talented in the sport. I’m just happy to be a part of it.
Ricky Walker, a recent graduate of Wahlert, won twice in tiebreaks in the third set on Tuesday to advance to the boys’ 18 singles championships this morning to take on Cedar Rapids Xaviers Declan Coe. Walker faced Coe at number 3 singles this spring and lost in straight sets, but this time he hopes for a turnaround.
I’m super excited about that, said Walker, who will audition for the club team at the University of Michigan this fall while studying international economics. I got into the tournament and didn’t expect to get that far. The season with Wahlert definitely helped me wave Eric Lucy off because he prepared me for this. He’s a great coach. I’m excited for it.
Walker defeated second-seeded Joseph Haag of Cedar Falls in the quarter-finals, 6-7 (8), 6-1, 10-5, before beating third-seeded Trenton Link of Robins in the semi-finals, 1-6, 6-4 , 11-9.
I’m exhausted and have to play doubles now, Walker said with a laugh after beating Link.
Hempsteads Jake Althaus and Wahlerts Roan Martineau both reached the semifinals of the 16 boys’ singles, and with one more win they could each compete for the country club title. The semifinals are this morning at 8am and the title match is scheduled for 10:30am.
Asbury natives Max Hoden and Callan Martineau face each other this morning in the semi-finals of the boys’ 14 singles at Dubuque Senior High School, with the final at Meyer Courts.
Hempsteads Sydney Thoms won twice and reached the girls 16 singles final at the club at 10:30 this morning, facing Mackenzie Sagers from Cedar Falls. Thoms earned the second seed, rolling past Marions Kara Kueper 6-1, 6-2 and then defeating Cedar Rapids Isabel Barnes in the semifinals 6-1, 6-1.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphherald.com/sports/local_sports/article_b80f254c-92fa-5793-9aa3-6fde0e21c18d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]