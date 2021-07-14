Olympics: Tailor’s daughter Nisha Warsi jumps hurdles to make a mark in hockey | News Tokyo Olympics







Cut to 2021, and Nisha is headed for the Tokyo Olympics. She cherishes the dream of standing on the podium, arms linked with her Indian hockey teammates and making the country and her parents proud. The defender, who turned 26 last week, is set to make her Games debut.

The mild-mannered Nisha, a product of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Pritam Rani Siwach’s academy in Sonepet, Haryana, has put up many a personal fight — in addition to the usual demon of self-doubt that plagues top-tier players — to get where she is.

Her father, Sohrab Ahamad, was a tailor before a stroke paralyzed him in 2015 and forced him to quit. Her mother, Mahroon, worked in a foam factory for a few years before Nisha got a job on the railroad.

At one point, social barriers forced Nisha to leave the game. However, her coach Siwach convinced her parents to allow her to pursue her dreams. Fortunately, the break was short-lived.

After initial hesitation about her daughter’s career choice, Mahroon became a powerhouse. “The ground was about 30 minutes away and I had to leave home at 4:30 am. I was afraid to travel alone. My father put me on his bike and my mother got up at 4 in the morning to start her daily chores who started waking me up and making breakfast,” said Nisha, the third of four siblings. Over time, Nisha became a regular member of the Haryana team and later the Railways unit. The earnings made life at home a lot more comfortable.

In 2018, Nisha was picked for the Indian camp, but the decision to leave the house was not an easy one.

“My father depends on us for all his needs. He was in and out of the hospital. I wondered if my family would make it. My mother’s brother intervened to help us and my family asked me not to worry to do,” she explained.

On the international stage, Nisha was a late bloomer, missing out on the junior India team. She made her international debut in 2019 at the FIH Finals Series in Hiroshima and has since earned nine India caps.

Like the rest of the world, the pandemic has not been easy for Nisha, who has spent most of the past year and a half in the SAI South Center National Camp here.

“These have been tough times. I was constantly worried about my family, especially my father. The circumstances have made me more determined to do well,” said Nisha, whose family celebrated her Olympic team selection by handing out candy to the neighborhood .

But Nisha realizes that the moment of truth is ahead of her. “We’ve all worked really hard for the Olympics and stayed focused. We want all those sacrifices to count,” she said.

